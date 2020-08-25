Susan Rosenzweig's Documentary Short BABY HERS Will Make You Rethink Your Daily Latte

The award-winning short was released yesterday.

Baby Hers is a heart wrenching film that explores the innate love and universal bond between all mothers and their children, and questions whether even the best queso in Texas is enough of a reason to tear the two apart. The important film shines a light on this growing concern about our food system, and the costs incurred by current factory farming methods - both for humans and animals.

This important film has already won high profile awards at international film festivals including American Documentary and Animation Film Festival, WorldFest-Houston International Film & Video Festival, the USA Film Festival and Big Apple Film Festival.

Susan Rosenzweig is a writer/director who is passionate about anything that has the power to help others - especially those with no voice of their own. She is also an award-winning creative director with over 20 years of experience in all kinds of advertising and marketing: TV, print, digital, social media, blog writing, and content creation. Clients have included U.S. Air Force, Dove, Hershey, Wal-Mart, Clearasil and Volvo at top advertising agencies like Ogilvy & Mather, R/GA, Havas, and GSD&M.

After 17 years in New York City, Susan made the move to Austin, TX to use her powers of persuasion as a creative director on social causes like drunk driving prevention, water conservation, and animal rights

Baby Hers had its world premiere at the American Documentary and Animation Film Festival in Palm Springs, and won a Gold Remi Award at WorldFest-Houston International Film & Video Festival. It is an official selection at the USA Film Festival and the Big Apple Film Festival.

The drive in will be held at Demarest Farms Drive in Theater, 244 Wiermus Road, Hillsdale, NJ on August 30th.

Watch the trailer for Baby Hers here:

