Starz Renews THE SERPENT QUEEN For Season Two

STARZ announced TODAY its popular, critically acclaimed series "The Serpent Queen" will return for an eight-episode second season with Golden Globe® winner, two-time Academy Award® and two-time BAFTA Award-nominated actress Samantha Morton starring as ruthless ruler Catherine de Medici.

News of the renewal comes ahead of the series' season one finale airing this Sunday, October 30 at midnight on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms and internationally on the premium streaming platform LIONSGATE+ across all territories. On linear, it will debut on STARZ at 8:00 PM ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada.

A historical drama with an edge, "The Serpent Queen" puts a contemporary spin on conventional storytelling to tell the tale of Catherine de Medici (Morton) who against all odds, became one of the most powerful and longest-serving rulers in French history. The series begins when 14-year-old, orphaned Catherine marries into the 16th-century French court. With her future uncertain, she must quickly learn who she can trust - both within her personal entourage of courtiers and the members of the royal court - while outmaneuvering anyone who underestimates her determination to survive at any cost.

"'The Serpent Queen'" is distinctly modern, darkly comedic and completely unexpected," said Kathryn Busby, President, Original Programming, STARZ. "Catherine De Medici's story is the perfect complement to our female-forward slate, and Samantha Morton's brilliant portrayal of this ruthless, charming and savvy queen anchors the whole production. We're thrilled to unveil more of her incredible life and reign in season two, which promises to be even more provocative and sublime."

"The Serpent Queen" is based on the book Catherine de Medici: Renaissance Queen of France by Leonie Frieda and is from writer and executive producer Justin Haythe (Revolutionary Road, Red Sparrow, The Lone Ranger). The series is executive produced by Francis Lawrence (The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2) and Erwin Stoff (The Matrix, 13 Hours, Edge of Tomorrow).

Kathryn Tyus-Adair, Senior Vice President, Original Programming, is the executive overseeing "The Serpent Queen" for STARZ and Courtney Mock is overseeing for Lionsgate Television. The series is produced for STARZ by Lionsgate Television and 3 Arts Entertainment.