Starz Greenlights POWER BOOK II: GHOST Season Four As Michael Early Joins Cast

Season three of “Power Book II: Ghost” will premiere on Friday, March 17.

Jan. 30, 2023  

STARZ announced TODAY its hit series "Power Book II: Ghost" has been renewed for a fourth season ahead of its highly-anticipated March 17 season three premiere. Production has just begun in New York, with Michael Ealy (Barbershop, Takers) joining the cast as a new series regular for season four.

Ealy joins the cast as Detective Don Carter, a rising NYPD officer who was on track to become Police Commissioner, until his wife was killed in a crossfire between rival drug gangs. Vowing to make the streets safer, Carter traded in his tie for a kevlar vest and now leads an elite NYPD drug task force that elicits concrete results against drug related violence. While his achievements are noteworthy public recognition, nothing can bring back his lost love.

"The high-octane drama of 'Power Book II: Ghost' continues to resonate with our viewers and we're thrilled to get season four production underway ahead of our season three debut," said Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming for STARZ. "It's clear our fans are ready to devour more of this explosive series and we look forward to having Michael join our incredible cast."

Season three of "Power Book II: Ghost" will premiere on Friday, March 17 at midnight on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms and internationally on the LIONSGATE+ premium streaming platforms across the UK and Brazil. On linear, it will debut on STARZ at 9 PM ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada.

"Power Book II: Ghost" is the first series in the expanded "Power" Universe franchise. Brett Mahoney (Empire, The Following) serves as showrunner and executive producer for season three. The "Power" Universe series is executive produced by the creator and showrunner of the original "Power," which inspired the full universe- Courtney A. Kemp- through her production company End of Episode, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television, and Mark Canton through Atmosphere Entertainment MM. In addition to Mahoney, Kemp, Jackson and Canton, "Power Book II: Ghost" is executive produced by Chris Selak. Lionsgate Television produces the series for STARZ.

About "Power Book II: Ghost" Season Three

The third season of "Power Book II: Ghost" kicks off with Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) determined to get his trust, get back to his family, and get out of the game for good. The emergence of a ruthless new connect interrupts Tariq's plans to reunite with Tasha (Naturi Naughton) and Yaz (Paris Morgan) and puts him, Brayden (Gianni Paolo), and Effie (Alix Lapri) back into business with the Tejadas as they're challenged to move more weight than ever before.

When Brayden brings Tariq in as an intern at his family's hedge fund Weston Holdings, the drug business expands beyond Stansfield and the streets onto Wall Street, while Tariq is also shown an alternate, legitimate path to success. Monet Tejada (Mary J. Blige), set ablaze by the death of her son Zeke Cross, is willing to pay a hefty price to avenge her firstborn and keep the rest of her children - and the business - in line as she works closely with Davis MacLean (Cliff "Method Man" Smith) to solve Zeke's murder and keep the feds off her trail.

Business is booming when a staggering reveal forces Tariq to reckon with a betrayal from those closest to him... and a R.I.C.O. investigation mounting into the entire drug enterprise, pulling Tariq deeper into the business and even closer to the legacy of his father.



