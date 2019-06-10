Spectrum Originals Debuts New Event Series CURFEW

Spectrum Originals announced its new high-octane street race car drama series CURFEW today. The eight-episode event series will be exclusively available to Spectrum video subscribers free On Demand (without ads) on Monday, June 24th.

In a near-future London, a mysterious illness has spread throughout the country, leaving a population gripped in fear. As an increasingly desperate government imposes a strict nightly curfew, there is only one hope for freedom, from the virus and from tyranny... an illegal and potentially deadly street race that takes place once a year. This series follows the twists and turns of one such race and its unexpected participants. With a thrilling ensemble cast that includes Sean Bean (Game of Thrones), Adam Brody (The O.C.) and Billy Zane (Titanic), Adrian Lester (Trauma) and Miranda Richardson (Good Omens), CURFEW is a fun, frenetic ride that explores the lengths ordinary people will go to race themselves free.

"CURFEW is a true love letter to genre in every way. Amidst the highest of stakes and the pulse-racing action, though, there is also a rare combination of humor, heart and hope. We are thrilled to partner with Sky, Tiger Aspect and the Moonage team on this exciting new event series," said Katherine Pope, Head of Spectrum Originals.

Check out the trailer here:

CURFEW is written and executive produced by Matthew Read (Pusher, Hammer of the Gods). The series is executive produced by Tiger Aspect Productions by Will Gould and Frith Tiplady in association with Moonage Pictures, and directed by Colm McCarthy (The Girl With All The Gifts, Peaky Blinders) and produced by Simon Maloney (Peaky Blinders).

Additional cast includes Robert Glenister (Hustle), Aimee-Ffion Edwards (Peaky Blinders), Rose Williams (Reign), Elijah Rowen (Vikings), Guz Khan (Borderlin), Harriet Walter (The Crown) and Michael Biehn (The Terminator).

Spectrum Originals is a premier destination for premium original series available exclusively to Spectrum video subscribers on-demand and ad-free. This free service launched with the Sony and Bruckheimer-produced drama "L.A.'s Finest," starring Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba. Additional projects include the highly anticipated revival of "Mad About You" starring original cast Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt and the Lionsgate series "Manhunt: Lone Wolf." An initiative of Charter Communications, Spectrum Originals is the latest expansion of Charter's market-leading video offerings, which include regional sports networks and its award-winning Spectrum News services. More information on Spectrum Originals can be found at http://press.spectrumoriginals.com/.





