Special Edition Of REAL SPORTS WITH BRYANT GUMBEL Premieres June 23

On a special edition of HBO's REAL SPORTS WITH BRYANT GUMBEL, the franchise examines how systemic racial injustice and the COVID-19 pandemic have converged to create an unprecedented moment in sports, when an all-new episode premieres TUESDAY, JUNE 23 (10:00 - 11:00 p.m. ET/PT), exclusively on HBO.



Joined by a range of prominent athletes, coaches, broadcasters, activists and writers, including artist and activist Killer Mike, Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers, NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace, Hall of Fame baseball player Hank Aaron, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, former NBA player and activist Stephen Jackson, NHL star P.K. Subban, WNBA star Candace Parker, tennis icon Billie Jean King, Pulitzer Prize winner Taylor Branch, New York Times best-selling author Malcolm Gladwell, and Ibram X. Kendi, author of How To Be An Antiracist, host Bryant Gumbel will orchestrate a series of one-on-one interviews to create a robust dialogue around these two pressing issues and their impact on sports in America.



The production of this month's episode adheres to social distancing guidelines.



Additional segments include:



*Black in Bellaire Revisit. Robbie Tolan dreamed of following in the footsteps of his father, Bobby Tolan, a former big leaguer and WORLD SERIES champion. But in the early morning of Dec. 31, 2008, those dreams were upended in a violent confrontation with police in his hometown of Bellaire, Texas. Wrongly suspected of being a car thief, Tolan was shot by a police officer in front of his own home, his parents looking on in horror. Eleven years later, Bryant Gumbel revisits this disturbing case amidst the backdrop of recent racial injustices.

