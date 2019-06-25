Sparks & Shadows to Release the CHILD'S PLAY Soundtrack

Sparks & Shadows is proud to announce the release of the CHILD'S PLAY (ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACK) on CD, featuring music by award-winning composerBEAR MCCREARY (Battlestar Galactica, THE WALKING DEAD and Godzilla: King of the Monsters), available June 28th. The album features music from the highly anticipated reimagining of the 1988 slasher film from Orion Pictures.

Alongside an exclusive performance video previewing the Theme from Child's Play (available here), Bear McCreary revealed that much of his inspiration came from Chucky's toy-store origins, prompting the composer to assemble a "toy orchestra" that is featured prominently in the score and soundtrack. Also making a guest appearance on two of the collection's tracks is actor and voice of Chucky, Mark Hamill, joining Bear McCreary in the studio to provide a chilling addition to the score.

Of the soundtrack, composer BEAR MCCREARY says, "When I first watched director Lars Klevberg's ambitious new vision for Child's Play, my imagination was immediately bombarded with a barrage of crazy sounds, ranging from toy pianos, to accordions, to hurdy gurdies. As the score evolved, those sounds gave way to even weirder textures, like otamatones, stylophones, and dozens of stacks of my own voice, singing like a deranged choir of little girls. Of all the performances, however, I am most proud of Mark Hamill, who dove into the soundtrack headfirst with enthusiasm and passion. I sincerely loved working with him, as well as with everyone involved in the film. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to contribute to Chucky's musical legacy!"

Directed by Lars Klevberg and written by Tyler Burton Smith, Child's Play is based on the original 1988 movie of the same name, and follows a mother named Karen (Aubrey Plaza), who gives her son Andy (Gabriel Bateman) a toy doll for his birthday, unaware of its sinister nature.

CHILD'S PLAY (ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACK)

TRACK LIST -

1. The Buddi Song (feat. Mark Hamill)

2. Theme from Child's Play (feat. Mark Hamill)

3. Birth of Chucky

4. Karen and Andy

5. A Surprise for Andy

6. A New Friend

7. Tickle Time

8. Bad Influence

9. Taking Down the Lights

10. The Watermelon Man

11. Deactivating Chucky

12. In the Basement

13. The New Doll

14. Kaslan Car

15. Andy at Bat

16. Convergence at Zed Mart

17. Zed Mart Massacre

18. Chucky's Trap

19. Friends Until the End

20. Kaslan Theme

21. Child's Play Theme (1988)

Emmy® and BAFTA award-winning composer Bear McCreary first launched into Pop culture with his groundbreaking score to the hit series Battlestar Galactica, lauded by Variety as "the most innovative music on TV." McCreary has twice been voted ASCAP Composer of the Year - Television by his peers. Other recent projects include Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures' Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Universal / Blumhouse smash Happy Death Day; Netflix's Rim of the World, Sony PlayStation's award-winning game God of War;and the drama feature The Professor and the Madman, starring Mel Gibson and Sean Penn.

McCreary frequently performs in concert throughout NORTH AMERICA and Europe, including the Getty Center, the Hagen Philharmonic and Ballet in Germany, the Television Academy and the Golden State Pops Orchestra. In July 2014, Maestro Gustavo Dudamel conducted a suite of McCreary's music with the L.A. Philharmonic and L.A. Master Chorale at the Hollywood Bowl.





