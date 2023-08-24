Sonia Stein Set to Release Debut Album 'Lessons From Earth' in September

The album will be released on September 8th, 2023.

By: Aug. 24, 2023

POPULAR

Remastered LES MISERABLES Film To Be Re-Released This Year Photo 1 Remastered LES MISERABLES Film To Be Re-Released This Year
THEATER CAMP Sets Hulu & Digital Release Date Photo 2 THEATER CAMP Sets Hulu & Digital Release Date
Video: Watch Meryl Streep & Ashley Park Sing an ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Song By Sara Photo 3 Video: Streep & Park Sing an ONLY MURDERS Song by Bareilles and Pasek & Paul
Shia LaBeouf To Make Stage Debut In David Mamet World Premiere HENRY JOHNSON Photo 4 Shia LaBeouf To Make Stage Debut In David Mamet World Premiere HENRY JOHNSON

Sonia Stein Set to Release Debut Album 'Lessons From Earth' in September

London based singer-songwriter Sonia Stein set to release debut album Lessons From Earth on September 8th, 2023. This debut album release combines Sonia’s 2022 EP Lessons From Earth Part 1, which featured stand out singles “Mercury Retrograde” and “Zoom Out” and Sonia’s follow up EP Lessons From Earth Part 2, to create her debut album Lessons From Earth.

In the build-up to the release of her debut album Sonia has released new singles “Read My Mind” and “Electric Honeymoon” to get fans ready for what’s to come on her debut project. Those singles follow the success of  Sonia’s 2022 stand-alone single “Every Time Africa Plays”, that was written after the tragic loss of a close friend.

On this song Sonia samples Toto’s classic “Africa,” creating a beautiful tribute to her lost friend, celebrating their connection to the original song, while also MAKING IT her own.

When asked about the release of her debut album Lessons From Earth, Sonia said, “Lessons From Earth is an exploration of meaning over the last 3 years. It is trying to capture the beauty and the complexity of the human experience ranging from really broad observations about life lessons to the nuances and minutiae of the every day. It is really just a documentation process of me becoming an adult, trying to make sense of the world and getting to know myself on a deep and intimate level.  

Part I felt like it was about these big universal truths (getting perspective when things feel overwhelming in Zoom Out, understanding the part we play in our lives through the stories we tell ourselves in Mercury Retrograde, taking responsibility for our own feelings in What's Yours), and Part II feels more like one long journey through the challenges and hardships of facing yourself in relationship. All of the songs on Part II feel linked to me into one interweaving story of finding oneself through the mirror of relationship.”

This debut album follows the dedication and success that Sonia has had over the last couple years, touring and releasing her music. Success that was launched off the back of Sonia’s 2019 sold out world tour with globally-acclaimed artist DIDO, which then lead to the release of Sonia’s EP See Me Now at the start of 2020 with long-time collaborator producer Liam Howe (FKA Twigs, Adele, Jessie Ware) as well as Letters EP which closed out 2020.

These 2 EPs were a perfect showcase of Sonia’s  song writing and extensive vocal range that fans across the globe have come to love, and included hit single “London Used to Feel So Cool,” “Coexist” produced by Brendan Davies (Dagny, Jordan Mackampa, Bryde) and “Passerby” produced by Liam Howe (FKA Twigs, Adele, Jessie Ware) “Philosophical,” “Bad Dream,” and more!  

With the global pandemic at its peak in 2021 Sonia started a series titled Stein Away Sessions where instead of performing at music venues as she had in the past, she instead took her bright yellow piano on a nature tour, playing in unique locations highlighting her musical talent alongside the beauty of nature.

Sonia followed up the success of the Stein Away Sessions with the release of her EP Lessons From Earth Part 1 while on tour with James Arthur. Since then, Sonia has been working hard in the studio crafting part 2 of this EP to release her debut album Lessons From Earth. Stay tuned to Sonia’s socials below for more updates on the release of  Lessons From Earth as well as future tour dates from this talented young singer-songwriter. 

Sonia Stein Tour Dates:   

September 2nd -  Jassmine Club - Warsaw, Poland



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
THE CROWN Season Five Sets Blu-Ray & DVD Release Photo
THE CROWN Season Five Sets Blu-Ray & DVD Release

This dramatization tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign. It’s a new decade, and the royal family are facing what may be their biggest challenge yet” proving their continued relevance in ‘90s Britain. As Diana and Charles wage a media war, cracks begin to splinter the royal foundation.

2
LOVE & MARRIAGE: HUNTSVILLE Will Return to OWN in September Photo
LOVE & MARRIAGE: HUNTSVILLE Will Return to OWN in September

The series features Melody Shari and Martell Holt, Kimmi and Maurice Scott, Marsau and LaTisha “Tisha” Scott, as well as Tiffany and Louis Whitlow, beauty maven Stormi Steele and her husband Courtney Beasley, plus Tisha’s cousin Keke Jabbar. Watch a video teaser trailer now!

3
Jamie Foxx Joins Cast of NOT ANOTHER CHURCH MOVIE Photo
Jamie Foxx Joins Cast of NOT ANOTHER CHURCH MOVIE

The film also stars Kevin Daniels, Vivica A. Fox, Tisha Campbell, Jasmine Guy, Kyla Pratt, Lamorne Morris, and Oscar Nominated actor Mickey Rourke who is playing the “Devil.” Written and directed by Johnny Mack, the film is a Monty the Dog Production, produced by James Michael Cummings.

4
Jason Kelce Sports Documentary to Premiere on Prime Video in September Photo
Jason Kelce Sports Documentary to Premiere on Prime Video in September

The documentary on Philadelphia Eagles team captain and All-Pro center Jason Kelce throughout the 2022-23 season will premiere exclusively on Prime, just ahead of the return of Thursday Night Football, which kicks off exclusively on Prime Video with the Minnesota Vikings visiting Kelce’s Eagles. Kelce is the latest addition to the Prime membership.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

SeeYouSpaceCowboy Shares New Single 'Chewing The Scenery'SeeYouSpaceCowboy Shares New Single 'Chewing The Scenery'
Small Crush Releases New Single 'Rumblin' Tummy'Small Crush Releases New Single 'Rumblin' Tummy'
Video: Peter Dinklage Plays a Struggling Opera Composer in SHE CAME TO ME Film Trailer With Anne HathawayVideo: Peter Dinklage Plays a Struggling Opera Composer in SHE CAME TO ME Film Trailer With Anne Hathaway
Whales Shares Third And Final Single From Forthcoming Sophomore LP 'Beyond'Whales Shares Third And Final Single From Forthcoming Sophomore LP 'Beyond'

Videos

Video: Watch THE MORNING SHOW Season Three Trailer Video Video: Watch THE MORNING SHOW Season Three Trailer
Netflix Shares Trailer For Adam Sandler's LEO Video
Netflix Shares Trailer For Adam Sandler's LEO
Hear Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)' Video
Hear Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)'
Watch Apple's STILL UP Trailer Starring Antonia Thomas & Craig Roberts Video
Watch Apple's STILL UP Trailer Starring Antonia Thomas & Craig Roberts
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
CHICAGO
SHUCKED
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
ALADDIN
HADESTOWN