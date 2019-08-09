Sofia Carson Named Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation Ambassador

The Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation® announced today singer and actress Sofia Carson will become a global ambassador for the Foundation. Carson's role will include advocating, promoting, and increasing awareness of the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation's mission and educational programs. She will also participate in events to help raise funds and promote the Latin GRAMMY Foundation's primary charitable focus: to provide scholarships to students interested in Latin music, grants to scholars and organizations worldwide for research and preservation of diverse Latin music genres, and music education programs, including musical instrument donations to schools in need.

Since its establishment five years ago, the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation has donated a remarkable $5 million USD in scholarships, grants, musical instrument donations, and educational events in the United States and Ibero-America.

"Sofia Carson is an exceptional role model for all", said Becky Villaescusa, Vice President of Strategic Planning & Corporate Development, Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation. "Her education, discipline, and dedication inspire the music makers of tomorrow and we are incredibly thankful for her passion and generosity toward the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation. We know she will be an outstanding ambassador, helping us make strides in our awareness efforts and growth."

"I am immensely proud to be the first Global Ambassador for the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation, a foundation whose goal is to provide the Latin youth of the world with the precious gift of music education, and the priceless opportunity to share their music," said Carson. "The Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation and the incredible team behind its heart, offer life-changing opportunities to youth who are deeply committed to their art and are driven by their desire to leave behind a lasting musical legacy. I am deeply grateful. It is truly my privilege to be a part of this most worthy cause."

In the world of entertainment, Carson is a force of nature, rising to the top of all she endeavors with grace and style. Carson was featured on the soundtrack to the Walt Disney film Descendants, which reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200. She has also earned award nominations, and 1.7 billion video views. Most recently, Carson performed the Spanish-language version of the iconic song "Circle Of Life" from Disney's The Lion King. The song "Ciclo Sin Fin" is featured on the digital soundtrack for Latin America. The breathtaking music video has already amassed more than 2.2 million views on YouTube.

As an actress, Carson is best known for her role as Evie in Disney's global phenomenon Descendants and is currently starring in the critically acclaimed FreeForm channel television series "Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists." Next, Carson will make her feature film debut starring in the Netflix original movie Feel The Beat.

Carson has amassed a legion of more than 16 million followers on social media. She has become a voice that inspires girls around the world. Her philanthropic work includes UNICEF, WE Movement, the Make-A-Wish foundation, and the Ryan Seacrest Foundation. Born in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and raised in Miami, Carson is a UCLA student studying communication and international relations.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Latin Recording Academy®/GettyImages.com©2017





