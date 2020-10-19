Snoopy, Charlie Brown and Friends Land at Apple TV+

Becoming the home for all things Peanuts.

Apple TV+ has teamed up with WildBrain, along with Peanuts Worldwide and Lee Mendelson Film Productions, to become the home for all things Peanuts, bringing together new original series and specials, along with the iconic, beloved specials to fans around the world, all in one place.

New animated Peanuts originals coming to Apple TV+ include a second season of the Daytime Emmy-nominated "Snoopy in Space," and a slate of brand-new specials that will find the Peanuts gang marking Mother's Day, Earth Day, New Year's Eve and Back to School - all to be produced by WildBrain's animation studio. The new series and specials join the previously announced "The Snoopy Show,"; a brand-new Peanuts 70th anniversary documentary film from Imagine Documentaries and WildBrain; and the Daytime Emmy Award-winning "Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10."

The original programs and new specials will also soon stream globally alongside iconic Peanuts specials, including "A Charlie Brown Christmas," "Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" and "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown." The Halloween special will begin streaming globally on Apple TV+ on October 19, and will be available for free from October 30 until November 1 as a special treat on Apple TV+.

Just in time for Thanksgiving, Apple TV+ will launch "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" on November 18, and the special will be available for free from November 25 until November 27.

The Peanuts gang will also deck the halls with the premiere of "A Charlie Brown Christmas," streaming exclusively on Apple TV+ on December 4. The holiday special will be available to enjoy for free from December 11 until December 13.



Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung, LG, Sony, and VIZIO smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, or iPod touch can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free. This special offer is good for three months after the first activation of the eligible device.

For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr

