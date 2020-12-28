Sneak Peek of THE MAKING OF MAGNOLIA TABLE Will Premiere Jan. 3

Mark your calendars, on January 3rd fans of Chip and Joanna Gaines will get the opportunity to see a little more of what the couple has been working on for their new Magnolia Network when two specials simulcast ahead of the January 4th series debut on discovery+. In the one-hour special The Making of Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, airing Sunday, January 3rd at 7pm ET across Food Network, HGTV, Cooking Channel and DIY, viewers will see just how Chip and Joanna transform a historic gristmill into the stunning home of Joanna's new cooking show. Then, immediately following at 8pm ET, Food Network and Cooking Channel will premiere two new episodes of Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines. In the first episode, "A Family Tradition," Joanna makes a cherished family favorite -- Grandpa Stevens' classic Lebanese dish, Fatayer, served with a Lebanese salad, Hummus and Baklava for dessert. In the second episode, "A Friendsgiving Feast," Joanna shares one of her favorite meals to make as the seasons change -- a rich and delicious Friendsgiving casserole, Cranberry sauce, Green Beans Amandine and Cherry Almond Crisp for dessert.

"Over the years, I've come to realize the impact that food has on our lives. It bolsters our traditions and it maintains our fondest memories and our notion of home and family. With just one bite, food can bring you back to a specific moment in time," said Joanna Gaines. "Season one of my cooking show is filled with tried and true, family favorites that do just that. Recipes that remind me of my childhood, or my heritage, or lazy Saturday mornings at home with my family. This cooking show is a celebration of family, community, and traditions around the table. I hope you enjoy Magnolia Table as much as I've enjoyed filming it. It's an honor to get to share some of my favorite recipes with you!"

discovery+ will feature an exclusive first look at content from the Magnolia Network, the forthcoming multiplatform joint venture with Chip and Joanna Gaines. The Magnolia Network preview includes advance access to some of the Gaineses' most-anticipated projects, including the newest iteration of the show that started it all with Fixer Upper: Welcome Home; complete first season of the cooking series Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines; Road to Launch, featuring intimate conversations between the Gaineses and various talent from the upcoming Magnolia Network programming slate; the documentary Courage to Run, which chronicles a fortuitous meeting that inspired Chip to train for and complete his first marathon; and premiere episodes from ten upcoming Magnolia Network original series. The preview will be exclusive to discovery+ until the launch of Magnolia Network later in 2021.

Earlier this spring, Magnolia Network previewed its upcoming original slate with A Look Back & A Look Ahead on DIY Network, giving viewers a sneak peek of the incredible stories waiting to be told on the network. More than 2.5 million total viewers tuned in for the four-part special, delivering the highest-rated day in DIY Network history among P25-54. Additionally, Food Network hosted a special one-hour event In THE KITCHEN with Joanna Gaines in April, which netted the single highest-rated weekend daytime telecast in Food Network history.

discovery+ is the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service. The new service will launch with a landmark partnership with Verizon that gives their customers with select plans 12 months of discovery+ on Verizon. At launch in the U.S., discovery+ will have the largest-ever content offering of any new streaming service, featuring a wide range of exclusive, original series across popular, passion verticals in which Discovery brands have a leadership position, including lifestyle and relationships; home and food; true crime; paranormal; adventure and natural history; as well as science, tech and the environment, and a slate of high-quality documentaries. discovery+ will offer more than 55,000 episodes all in one place, with over 2,500 current and classic shows from Discovery's iconic portfolio of networks, including HGTV, Food Network, TLC, ID, OWN, Travel Channel, Discovery Channel and Animal Planet. For more about discovery+, click here.

Magnolia Network is a media joint venture between Chip and Joanna Gaines and Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment reaching 3 billion cumulative viewers in more than 220 countries and territories. At Magnolia Network, we believe in telling life's stories authentically and empowering our viewers to move past their comfort zones and try new things. We seek to entertain through smart, layered storytelling that inspires creativity, upholds beauty and draws out curiosity. Here, we are creating a space where we hope viewers will feel their time with us is never without purpose, but rather is time well spent. Magnolia Network is set to launch in 2021. For more information about Magnolia Network, please visit www.Magnolia.com/Network