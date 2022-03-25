Sinking Ship Entertainment's ODD SQUAD Acquired By France Télévisions

Sinking Ship Entertainment announced TODAY that Season One of Odd Squad, the Emmy Award-winning series from SSE and Fred Rogers Productions has been acquired by France Télévisions for the French-territory. Season One of ODD SQUAD will be launching on Saturday, March 26th both online on the Okoo platform and on-air on France 4 every Saturday at 4:50pm and weekdays at 7:50pm.

"We are delighted to be working with a trusted and established broadcaster like France Télévisions to bring this popular kids' brand to France," said Kate Sanagan, Head of Sales and Distribution at Sinking Ship Entertainment. "It is great to know that this beloved series will continue to deliver a fun and educational experience to children and families internationally."

"Thanks to our partnership with Sinking Ship Entertainment, we are thrilled to launch ODD SQUAD on France 4 and on our digital platform Okoo," said Claire Heinrich, Deputy Head of Children and Youth Unit and Head of Acquisitions for France Télévisions. "It will complement our live-action line-up for older kids perfectly. We have no doubt that younger audiences -and others!- will also laugh out loud and learn a lot too as they join the zany adventures of these lovable and quirky characters, who use math and logical skills to solve the mysterious phenomena that they encounter."

Odd Squad is an Emmy and BAFTA-winning live-action comedy series for kids 5-8 about a high-tech organization run by kids that investigates odd phenomena and uses math to put things right again. The series features a core team of young agents whose problem-solving, teamwork, and perseverance help them to overcome the ever-changing oddness in each episode. From recapturing a gallon-sized blob that has separated into smaller pieces, to dealing with a slew of unicorns, dinosaurs, and wizards that have escaped from books, there is no occurrence that is too strange for ODD SQUAD as they face off against various villains that wreak havoc around town.

The series, which first premiered on TVOkids Canada and PBS KIDS in 2014, was created by Tim McKeon and Adam Peltzman and co-produced by Sinking Ship Entertainment and Fred Rogers Productions for PBS KIDS, in association with TVOkids. Since its premiere, the ODD SQUAD brand has grown to include publishing and consumer products, along with films such as Odd Squad: The Movie (2016), award-winning interactive games ("Agent Academy") and a podcast for kids ("Odd Squadcast").