Singapore Edits Out Same-Sex STAR WARS Kiss

Deadline reports that a scene in "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" that depicts a same-sex kiss has been cut out of the film in Singapore.

In Singapore, gay sex is illegal and the government does not recognize same-sex marriage. Cuts have also been made to films like "Bohemian Rhapsody."

Deadline says that the scene was not edited out in the Chinese version of the film.

Read the original story on Deadline.





