Showtime to Offer First Three Episodes of RAY DONOVAN For Free

SHOWTIME will release the first three episodes of hit drama series RAY DONOVAN for free sampling on streaming platforms and on demand. The episodes will be available from January 1 to January 31 on Sho.com, Showtime.com and YouTube, as well as across multiple SHOWTIME partner platforms.

The series free trial gears up for the January 14 premiere of Ray Donovan: The Movie, starring EmmyÂ®-nominated actor Liev Schreiber and follows the series' seven-season run on SHOWTIME. Schreiber also co-wrote the script with series showrunner David Hollander, who directed the film. During its 82-episode run from 2013 to 2020, RAY DONOVAN earned multiple Emmy, Writers Guild and Critics' Choice award nominations.

Ray Donovan: The Movie picks up where season seven left off with Mickey on the run and Ray determined to find and stop him before he can cause any more carnage. It also weaves the present-day fallout from the Donovan/Sullivan feud with Ray and Mickey's origin story from 30 years ago.

Original cast members reprising their roles include Eddie Marsan as Ray's brother, Terry; Dash Mihok as Ray's brother, Bunchy; Pooch Hall as the Donovans' half-brother, Daryll; Kerris Dorsey as Ray's daughter, Bridget; Katherine Moennig as Lena; Kerry Condon as Molly Sullivan; and OscarÂ® winner Jon Voight as Mickey Donovan.

Watch the first episode here: