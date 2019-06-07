Showtime Signs Overall Deal with BILLIONS Executive Producers Brian Koppelman, David Levien

SHOWTIME has announced it has signed acclaimed executive producers and writers Brian Koppelman and David Levien to an overall deal under which they will continue to serve as showrunners of the hit drama series BILLIONS while also developing new projects exclusively for the network. The announcement was made today by Gary Levine and Jana Winograde, Presidents of Entertainment, Showtime Networks Inc.

"Brian and David are uniquely talented creators and producers, with the ability to deliver dynamic, meaningful drama week after week that not only taps into the zeitgeist, but also redefines it," Winograde said. "They are both wildly imaginative and able to tell stories that are emotionally grounded -- a truly compelling combination. We look forward to enjoying future seasons of BILLIONS, as well as seeing what other exciting series will emerge from their incisive minds."

Over the past two decades, Koppleman and Levien have partnered to create an influential and diverse body of work in both film and television. Some of their most noteworthy credits include Rounders, Ocean's Thirteen, Solitary Man, The Illusionist, Runaway Jury, Tilt, ESPN's 30 FOR 30 (This Is What They Want), I Smile Back, The Girlfriend Experience and I Am Not Your Guru. Levien is also the author of six novels, including four in the celebrated Frank Behr series, while Koppelman is the host and creator of the hit podcast The Moment with Brian Koppelman.

Starring Oscar® nominee and Emmy® and Golden Globe® winner Paul Giamatti, and Emmy and Golden Globe winner Damian Lewis, BILLIONS was recently greenlit for a fifth season that will premiere in 2020. In season four, BILLIONS is averaging 4.5 million viewers per week across all platforms, heading into the season finale that will air on Sunday, June 9.

SHOWTIME is currently available to subscribers via cable, DBS, and telco providers, and as a stand-alone streaming service through Amazon, Apple®, Google, LG Smart TVs, Oculus Go, Roku®, Samsung Smart TVs and Xbox One. Consumers can also subscribe to Showtime via Amazon's Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, DIRECTV Now, FuboTV, Hulu, The Roku Channel, Sling TV, Sony PlayStation™ Vue, and Youtube TV or directly at www.showtime.com.

Photo Credit: SHOWTIME





Related Articles View More TV Stories