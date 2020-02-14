Showtime Presents MORE FUNNY WOMEN OF A CERTAIN AGE

Saturday, March 14 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on SHOWTIME. Carol Leifer (Seinfeld), Carole Montgomery (Comics Unleashed), Julia Scotti (America's Got Talent), Tammy Pescatelli (Finding The Funny) and Thea Vidale (Last Comic Standing) round out Caroline Rhea (Sabrina The Teenage Witch) will headline MORE FUNNY WOMEN OF A CERTAIN AGE, a new comedy special premieringon SHOWTIME. Carol Leifer (Seinfeld), Carole Montgomery (Comics Unleashed), Julia Scotti (America's Got Talent), Tammy Pescatelli (Finding The Funny) and Thea Vidale (Last Comic Standing) round out THE LINEUP for the hour-long special. Filmed at the Bell House in Brooklyn, the special features six of the funniest women in stand-up for a night of uninhibited, outrageous comedy. MORE FUNNY WOMEN OF A CERTAIN AGE is the second installment of the hit comedy showcase from Montgomery and producer Dave Goldberg. FUNNY WOMEN OF A CERTAIN AGE became the network's highest-rated premiere of a stand-up special in 2019.

Watch the trailer from MORE FUNNY WOMEN OF A CERTAIN AGE below!

In MORE FUNNY WOMEN OF A CERTAIN AGE, these six celebrated comics tackle the realities of aging with a strong punchline. From nostalgic moments, to parenting adult children, to navigating today's technology, these comics seamlessly poke fun at the stark contrasts between the older and younger generations in this bold and hilarious set.

® nominated writer for shows including Seinfeld, The Larry Sanders Show and MORE FUNNY WOMEN OF A CERTAIN AGE is a monthly comedy showcase in New York and Los Angeles hosted by creator Montgomery, who is a well-known fixture on the comedy scene, performing for over 40 years. She's made numerous television appearances, including Politically Incorrect and Tough Crowd with Colin Quinn, starred in two long-running Las Vegas revues and made nearly a dozen tours around the world for Armed Forces Entertainment performing for our troops. Best known for her role as Hilda Spellman on the ABC hit series Sabrina The Teenage Witch, Rhea's 30 year career in stand-up and on television includes starring in Sydney to the Max, and hosting Caroline and Friends, her hit game show with Alec Baldwin. Leifer is an accomplished comedian, author, producer, actress and four-time Emmynominated writer for shows including Seinfeld, The Larry Sanders Show and SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE and is currently a writer and consulting producer for Curb Your Enthusiasm. Scotti, a teacher, author, speaker and woman of transgendered experience, has toured the country, both as a headliner in comedy clubs and as an opening act for artists such as Lou Rawls, Chicago and Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. Pescatelli is a comedian with a slew of accolades under her belt including co-creating, executive producing, writing and starring in her own reality show, A Stand-Up Mother. She recently released a comedy special titled Tammy Pescatelli's: Way After School Special. Vidale has received a People's Choice Award nomination for her role in Thea, appeared on LAST COMIC STANDING and recently performed on TV Guide's comedy show Standup in Stilettos.

MORE FUNNY WOMEN OF A CERTAIN AGE is a Killer Bunny Entertainment production. Carole Montgomery, Dave Goldberg, Robert Cea and Evan Shapiro serve as executive producers. The special is directed by Kristen Hartley and produced by Matt Schuler (MO'NIQUE & FRIENDS: LIVE FROM ATLANTA).

