Showtime Orders YELLOWJACKET to Series

SHOWTIME has given a series order to the survival drama YELLOWJACKETS. Created and executive produced by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson (Narcos), the one-hour drama series stars Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock), Oscar®, Emmy® and Golden Globe® nominee Juliette Lewis (Camping), Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Christina Ricci (Z: The Beginning of Everything) and Tawny Cypress (Unforgettable). Jonathan Lisco (Animal Kingdom, Halt and Catch Fire) joins Lyle and Nickerson to serve as executive producer and showrunning partner. Produced for Showtime by studio Entertainment One (eOne), Karyn Kusama (Destroyer, Girlfight) executive produces and directed the pilot. Drew Comins of Creative Engine also serves as executive producer. Production will start early next year in Vancouver, Canada for a 2021 debut on the network. The announcement was made today by Gary Levine and Jana Winograde, Presidents of Entertainment, Showtime Networks Inc.

"YELLOWJACKETS is a genre-bending, riveting story told across time periods, exploring the journeys of these women at two of the most formative times in their lives," said Winograde. "We have an unbelievable cast, led by Juliette, Christina, Melanie and Tawny, in a series that's going to leave you on the edge of your seat with every episode."

Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story and coming-of-age drama, YELLOWJACKETS is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over. The series also stars Ella Purnell (Sweetbitter), Sammi Hanratty (SHAMELESS), Sophie Thatcher (Prospect), Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief), Steven Krueger (The Originals) and Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers).