Showtime Orders MASON Comedy Pilot

Aug. 1, 2022  

SHOWTIME has greenlit the half-hour comedy pilot MASON, produced by A24 and created and executive produced by Nathan Min (Joe Pera Talks To You), who also stars. Daniels (Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan), the team behind the film Everything Everywhere All at Once, will direct and executive produce alongside Oscar nominee Steven Yeun (Minari, Nope).

A24 is producing the project, with Daniels' producing partner Jonathan Wang, and Adam Kopp of Universal Remote, Yeun's banner. The announcement was made TODAY by Amy Israel, EVP, Original Programming, Global Scripted, Showtime Networks Inc.

MASON is a surrealist comedy about a quiet man named Nathan, often misheard as "Mason," seeking connection in a loud world. Based on the real-life experiences of comedian Nathan Min.

"Nathan has brought SHOWTIME a disarmingly funny and emotional project that feels like a punch to the gut in how astutely it conveys the trials and tribulations of being a human today." said Israel.

"We can't wait to see him team up with Daniels - who have emerged as a force with their incredible, mind-bending film that revolutionized what seemed possible on the screen - as well as the immensely multi-talented Steven Yeun and our friends at A24. MASON has every chance of emerging as a brilliant and cathartic comedy for our viewers."

Daniels wrote and directed the critically acclaimed box-office hit Everything Everywhere All at Once, the highest grossing movie in A24 history. Their other credits include Swiss Army Man, which earned them a Film Independent Spirit Award nomination, AWKWAFINA IS NORA FROM QUEENS and ON BECOMING A GOD IN CENTRAL FLORIDA.

Min is a writer, cartoonist and stand-up comedian based in New York City. He was previously supervising producer on Ten Year Old Tom and prior to that had worked as a co-producer Joe Pera Talks with You. He began his career as a sketch writer on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Yeun starred in and executive produced A24's Minari, earning Oscar, SAG and Film Independent Spirit Award lead actor nominations. He also stars in the recently released Nope and will soon begin shooting the upcoming untitled sci-fi thriller from Bong Joon Ho. His other credits include Burning, Sorry To Bother You, The Humans, THE WALKING DEAD and numerous voiceover roles including Invincible and Tuca & Bertie.

Yeun's production company, Universal Remote, was founded in 2020 and creates film, television, documentary and unscripted programming across all platforms. The company has a first-look television deal with Amazon. It also most recently wrapped its television project, Beef, starring Yeun and Ali Wong.

Produced by A24, MASON is executive produced by Nathan Min; Daniels and their producing partner Jonathan Wang; and Steven Yeun and Adam Kopp of Universal Remote.

Showtime Networks Inc. (SNI), a wholly owned subsidiary of Paramount, owns and operates the premium service SHOWTIME®, which features critically acclaimed original series, provocative documentaries, box-office hit films, comedy and music specials and hard-hitting sports. SHOWTIME is available as a stand-alone streaming service across all major streaming devices and Showtime.com, as well as via cable, DBS, telco and streaming video providers.



