Showtime Doubles Down on DESUS & MERO This Summer

SHOWTIME is bringing fans more DESUS & MERO, expanding the show to two nights a week for a special summer run. The network's first-ever late-night talk show will air two nights a week starting Monday May 6 and will air Monday and Thursday nights at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT all summer long, up until its August hiatus beginning Monday, August 5. DESUS & MERO features the duo chatting with guests at the intersection of Pop culture, sports, music, politics and more, as well as giving their take on the day's hot topics in their signature style in front of a small live studio audience from New York City.

Upcoming guests on DESUS & MERO will include Lin-Manuel Miranda, Charlize Theron, Amy Poehler, Gabrielle Union, Seth Rogen, Spike Lee, Bill Hader, Regina Hall and many more.

Longtime acquaintances Desus Nice (Daniel Baker) and The Kid Mero (Joel Martinez) reconnected online in the early days of Twitter, where they unleashed their potent personalities and found themselves kindred spirits. That led to stints on Complex and MTV, the Bodega Boys podcast, and a daily late-night show on Viceland, developing a feverish following. The quick-witted duo brings a distinct voice to late night, delivering smart and comedic commentary on any and all topics, that keeps audiences buzzing. Desus and Mero continue to host their Bodega Boys podcast. Produced for Showtime by JAX Media, DESUS & MERO is executive produced by Desus Nice, The Kid Mero, Lilly Burns, Tony Hernandez and Victor Lopez. For more information about DESUS & MERO, visit SHO.com, follow on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, and join the conversation using #DESUSandMERO.

SHOWTIME is currently available to subscribers via cable, DBS, and telco providers, and as a stand-alone streaming service through Amazon, Apple®, Google, LG Smart TVs, Oculus Go, Roku®, Samsung Smart TVs and Xbox One. Consumers can also subscribe to Showtime via Amazon's Prime Video Channels, DIRECTV Now, FuboTV, Hulu, The Roku Channel, Sling TV, Sony PlayStation™ Vue, and Youtube TV or directly at www.showtime.com.

Photo Credit: Showtime





