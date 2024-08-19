Shout! TV to Air PEE-WEE'S PLAYHOUSE Marathon

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Spark creativity and imagination with Shout! TV’s Pee-wee Forever – a 24-hour marathon of every episode of the iconic television series Pee-wee’s Playhouse. The marathon streams all-day on August 27 in honor of Paul Reubens and his beloved character Pee-wee Herman. Join Pee-wee, Cowboy Curtis, Miss Yvonne, Chairry, Conky and more for adventures at the fantastic Playhouse.



Stay tuned between episodes for brand-new and exclusive special greetings from Paul’s friends and castmates including acclaimed actor David Arquette, horror hostess Cassandra Peterson, series composer and co-founder of Devo Mark Mothersbaugh, actress Lynne Stewart (Miss Yvonne, the Most Beautiful Woman in Puppet Land), voice actor Gregory Harrison, puppeteer Kevin Carlson, series restoration manager Jim Hardy and producers Alycia Rossiter and Rich Abramson.



The Pee-wee Forever Marathon can be viewed on Shout! TV; as well as the Shout! TV app on Roku, Android, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV; and the following digital streaming platforms – Samsung TV Plus, Local Now, Plex, Sling Freestream, LG Channels, available on LG Smart TVs, Fubo, XUMO and LiveTVx, available on Google devices.



In addition, on August 27, Shout! will re-release Pee-wee's Playhouse: The Complete Series [Deluxe Limited Edition] on Blu-ray in a new Deluxe Edition exclusive to the ShoutFactory.com store that includes a set of three retro prism stickers, a retro trading card pack, a Magic Screen lenticular card, and an enamel pin set.



For over 25 years, the enormously popular character Pee-wee Herman and innovative television series PEE-WEE’S PLAYHOUSE, created by and starring Paul Reubens, have captured a special place in the hearts of millions of viewers, young and old. Since its initial premiere on CBS in 1986, this multiple Emmy®-winning children’s program became Saturday morning appointment viewing for kids in the ’80s and ’90s and has been a staple in the pop culture zeitgeist ever since. TV Guide named PEE-WEE’S PLAYHOUSE “one of the top ten cult television classics of all time.”



PEE-WEE’S PLAYHOUSE is an educational, artistic, and entertaining show that teaches kids important life lessons. Featuring innovative production design and brimming with Reubens’ rich original characters and humor, PEE-WEE’S PLAYHOUSE is a magical place that sparks creativity and imagination—and brings joy to children and adults alike. The series features beloved regulars Cowboy Curtis (Laurence Fishburne), Reba the Mail Lady (S. Epatha Merkerson), Miss Yvonne (Lynne Marie Stewart), Captain Carl (Phil Hartman), The KING of Cartoons (William Marshall), Jambi the Genie (John Paragon), Ricardo (Vic Trevino) and Mrs. Rene (Suzanne Kent). And of course, Chairry, Pterri, Conky, Magic Screen, Clocky, Cool Cat, Dirty Dog, Chicky Baby, Penny, the Dinosaur family, and the rest of the gang!



Over the course of its original five-year run on television, PEE-WEE’S PLAYHOUSE garnered 22 Emmys®, a Parent’s Choice Award, a TV Critics Award, and numerous other honors and accolades.

