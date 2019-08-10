'Sharp Objects, Terry Fator And One Insane Balancing Act' Is Up Next On THE BIG STAGE

Elizabeth Stanton (Elizabeth Stanton's Great Big World) and James Maslow (Big Time Rush) host week Eleven of the new non-competitive television show, THE BIG STAGE, airing on The CW Network in a new 30-mintue time slot on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 8:30 p.m./7:30 p.m. Central. This week's Encore episode features Dancers Charity & Andres, Acrobat Lina Liu, Juggler Josh Horton, Singer Mikalah Gordon, Balancing Act Cristin Sandu and Ventriloquist Terry Fator and Winston, The Impersonating Turtle. The show is executive produced by David McKenzie and David Martin for Associated Television International.



This week's episode will feature:

"THE BIG STAGE" - (8:30 - 9:00 p.m. ET)

"Sharp Objects, Terry Fator and One Insane Balancing Act" (TV-PG) (HDTV)

BALANCING, LEAPING AND SINGING, OH MY! - THE BIG STAGE is the ultimate non-competitive platform for talented acts from around the world to display their mastery of performance, with disciplines ranging from singing and stand-up routines to impressive acrobatics and aerial dance, along with everything in between. Acts include: Charity & Andres (Aerobic Dance Duo from Salt Lake City, UT); Lina Liu (Chinese Acrobat from New York City, NY); Josh Horton (World Class Juggler from Malibu, CA); Mikalah Gordon (Singer Performer from Los Angeles, CA); Cristin Sandu (Balancing Act from Las Vegas, NV); and Ventriloquist Terry Fator and Winston, The Impersonating Turtle (of Las Vegas, NV). (Encore Presentation) (#106) Original Airdate 7/19/19.



To view performance highlights of this episode, please visit:

https://vimeo.com/user4830612/review/345508722/6447a29be1



Please note, the television show, THE BIG STAGE will be preempted on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 8:00 - 10:00 p.m. in several U.S. cities due to sporting events. As a result, THE BIG STAGE will be broadcast instead in New York, NY on WPIX on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 4:30 - 8:30 p.m.; in Atlanta, GA on WUPA on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 9:00 - 11:00 p.m.; in Phoenix, AZ on KASW on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 9:30 - 11:30 p.m.; in Sacramento, CA on KMAX on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 8:00 - 10:00 p.m.; in St. Louis, MI on KPLR on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 8:00 - 10:00 p.m.; in Hartford, CA on WCCT on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 4:30 - 8:30 p.m.; in Harrisburg, PA on WHP-D3 on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 10:30 p.m. - 12:30 a.m.; in Buffalo, NY on WNLO on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 11:00 p.m. - 1:00 a.m.; in Wilkes Barre, PA on WSWB on Friday, August 17, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.; in Mobile, AL on WFNA on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 7:00 - 9:00 p.m., in Albany, NY on WCWN on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 10:00 p.m. - 12:00 a.m.; in Des Moines, IA on KCWI on Friday, August 16, 2019 form 10:00 p.m. - 12:00 a.m., in Rochester, NY on WHAM-D2 on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 10:00 p.m. - 12:00 a.m.; in Huntsville, AL on WHDF on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 10:00 p.m. - 12:00 a.m.; and in Syracuse, NY on WSTQ on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Elizabeth Stanton, co-host of THE BIG STAGE along with James Maslow, is also currently the host of her own Syndicated television series, Elizabeth Stanton's Great Big World, a top-rated show on FOX affiliates nationwide, which can be seen in 90% of the U.S. In the show, Stanton travels the globe with her celebrity friends exploring other cultures, learning about history, and finding opportunities to help those in need, shedding some light on the challenges faced by those who are less fortunate.

Stanton is a celebrity spokesperson for the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, and for the past five seasons, has served as a worldwide Special Guest Host of the Hollywood Christmas Parade, which also features Marine Toys for Tots Foundation.

As an actress, Elizabeth Stanton has starred in the Emmy Award-nominated series, This Just In, which she also created and produced. She is also presently starring in the new Syndicated drama, The Agency. Other credits include: serving as spokesperson for print, commercials and radio worldwide for POPSTAR Magazine, and hosting POPSTAR This Week, a daily Syndicated television show.

James Maslow, co-host of THE BIG STAGE along with Elizabeth Stanton, is an American singer, actor and songwriter best known as the star of both the top-rated Nickelodeon program BIG TIME RUSH and best-selling music group of the same name. Maslow is currently releasing his solo music in a new single, "Love U Sober" with acclaimed producer TRIFØR after their previous successful collaborations that topped the charts internationally.

Other credits include: Maslow's "All Day" featuring Dominique which premiered on iHeart Radio; his debut solo LP, and "How I Like It," which debuted at #36 on the Billboard Top New Artist chart. In 2018 Maslow was the recipient of Macy's iHeart Radio Rising Star award, allowing him to open at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas, as well as at KISS FM's Jingle Ball in Los Angeles and Z100's iHeart Radio Jingle Ball in New York City.

Maslow has also been seen on Season 18 of ABC's Dancing With The Stars, as well as on the premiere season of CBS' Celebrity Big Brother. Maslow's acting credits include the films, Wolf Hound, 48 HOURS To Live, Bachelor Lions, It Happened One Valentines, Lifetime's Room For Murder and Seeds of Yesterday, and the SONY Crackle original series Sequestered. On stage Maslow has starred as Dr. John Watson opposite David Arquette in the title role of the international tour of the stage adaptation of Sherlock Holmes.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You