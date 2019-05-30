Shark Week 2019 Makes a Huge Splash with Over 20 Hours of Shark Programming, Premiering 7/28

SHARK WEEK, television's longest-running, and most anticipated summer event returns with bigger sharks and bigger bites on Sunday, July 28 and continues through Sunday, August 4. With more than 20 hours of shark programming throughout the week, SHARK WEEK 2019's fincredible lineup will deliver all-new groundbreaking shark stories revealing remarkable insights into the mysterious world of these magnificent creatures. In addition, after taming sharks with Shaq for SHARK WEEK's 30th anniversary, Rob Riggle is diving back into the water for the ultimate "Shark Trip" with some of his celebrity friends.

Discovery Channel continues to work with nearly two dozen of the world's most respected marine biologists and Science institutions to bring brand-new, innovative shark research technology and compelling insight on some of the most unique shark species in the world. SHARK WEEK 2019 will take viewers to the depths of the ocean IN SEARCH OF Deep Blue, employ the first 'drone-towed' seal decoy, and test some of the most exciting, cutting-edge technology for shark detecting surveillance.

Discovery will leave no shark fan behind, bringing the SHARK WEEK experience to viewers across digital and social media platforms. New partnerships with shark experts and nonprofit groups will deliver a 360 multi-platform experience uncovering the latest shark discoveries and trending shark topics around the globe.

This year, Oceana and Discovery are teaming up to help protect sharks, which are threatened by a global shark fin trade that includes fins from as many as 73 million sharks each year. The fight against this brutal, wasteful practice is also supported by collaborations with major brands that raise money for Oceana's campaigns and create content to educate fans about why healthy oceans need sharks. Discovery will also be working with Ocean Conservancy again this year to help clean up beaches and inland waterways across the country to keep our waters clean for sharks and the other marine life that live in them. More than 8 million metric tons of plastic enter our ocean every year. Ocean Conservancy is working around the world to stop the flow of plastic into the ocean by 2030 and organizes the world's largest volunteer effort on behalf of the ocean, the International Coastal Cleanup. Find a local cleanup near you at www.signuptocleanup.org.

Last year, SHARK WEEK made a big ratings splash for its 30th anniversary, reaching 34.9M Total Viewers across Total Day. Discovery Channel was the #1 network on all of TV in Prime during SHARK WEEK - beating the broadcast networks - among M18-49 and M18-34 and had its 4th-highest rated SHARK WEEK on record across all 25-54s and 18-49s. Discovery Channel ranked as cable's #1 network in Prime across all 25-54s, all 18-49s, and all 18-34s while SHAQ DOES SHARK WEEK was cable's #1 telecast during SHARK WEEK in P25-54 & M25-54**. In addition, SHARK WEEK 2018 engaged fans across multiple platforms and reached 48 million users across Facebook and Instagram. The week also garnered 3.5 million streams across all Discovery GO (DGO) digital platforms.

