Selena Gomez to Perform New Music at the AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS

Dick Clark productions and ABC today announced that multi-platinum selling superstar Selena Gomez will take the stage for the world television premiere of her new music at the "2019 American Music Awards," marking her first live TV performance in two years. An American Music Award winner, Gomez previously graced THE AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS stage in 2014, 2015 and, in 2017 with A HAUNTING performance of "Wolves." The "2019 American Music Awards" will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 8:00 p.m. EST on ABC.



As a solo artist, Selena Gomez has accumulated over 20 billion streams. Her new single "Lose You to Love Me" reached number No. 1 at Global Spotify and Apple Music. Earlier this year, Gomez was featured on "I Can't Get Enough" with Benny Blanco, J Balvin and Tainy. In 2018, she collaborated with DJ Snake, Ozuna and Cardi B on the global hit "Taki Taki," which became one of the fastest videos to reach over 100 million views. Her previous five singles "It Ain't Me" with Kygo, "Bad Liar," "Fetish," "Wolves" x Marshmello and "Back to You" all have been certified RIAA platinum or multi-platinum.

The AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS is where the world's biggest artists and Pop culture icons come together to honor idols, newcomers and record-breakers in the contemporary music scene. As the decade comes to a close, this year's show celebrates the past ten years with some of the best moments in music and live performances from the biggest names in the industry. From Pop and Rock, to Country, Hip Hop and beyond, it only happens here.



American Music Awards nominees are based on key fan interactions as reflected on Billboard.com, including streaming, album and digital song sales, radio airplay, social activity and touring. These measurements are tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including Nielsen Music and Next Big Sound, and reflect the time period of September 28, 2018 through September 26, 2019. THE AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS winners are voted entirely by fans.



Voting is open for all AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS categories. Fans can access the official voting ballot for THE AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS directly by visiting goo.gle/AMAsVote or by going to Google.com and using the search terms "AMAs Vote" or "[Nominee Name] AMAs Vote." Fans can submit up to 30 votes per category per day per Google account while voting is open. Voting will close on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 11:59:59 p.m. PT.



The "2019 American Music Awards" is sponsored by T-Mobile.



The "2019 American Music Awards" is produced by Dick Clark productions. Barry Adelman and Mark Bracco are Executive Producers. Larry Klein is Producer.



For the latest AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS news, exclusive content and more, be sure to follow the AMAs on social and join the conversation by using the official hashtag for the show, #AMAs.

Photo Credit: Sophie Muller





