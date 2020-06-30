See What's Coming Up on TBS This July

TBS Programming Alert - Weeks of July 13 & July 20

AMERICAN DAD!



Monday, July 13, at 10:00pm ET/PT

"Ghost Dad"

Stan struggles to cope with the untimely death of his father. Meanwhile, a simple canoeing trip does catastrophic damage to Hayley and Jeff's relationship.

CONAN

Monday, July 13, through Thursday, July 16 at 11:00pm ET/PT

CONAN will air new episodes shot remotely on an iPhone, without an audience and with guest interviews being filmed via video chat. O'Brien's production staff will remain working from home. CELEBRITY SHOW-OFF

Tuesday, July 14 at 10:00pm ET/PT

Mayim Bialik hosts the ultimate celebrity showdown. Each week five stars from the worlds of sports, music, comedy, TV, and film face-off to see who can produce the most compelling content from the comfort of their own homes. The longer a celebrity stays in the competition, the more money they raise for their charity.

FULL FRONTAL WITH SAMANTHA BEE

Wednesday, July 15 at 10:30pm ET/PT

Samantha Bee, who like most of the country is still working from home, is broadcasting new episodes from her backyard! Executive Producer Jason Jones, Bee's husband and quarantine roommate, will film the episode from a socially distant six feet away - and even further away if it's a better angle for Bee.

THE MISERY INDEX

Thursday, July 16 at 10:30pm ET/PT

"A Brick in the Face"

A biking accident of glacial proportions, a real misery who identifies as a wolf, and searching for a cell phone on a trash barge. All on this week's episode of The Misery Index. TOURNAMENT OF LAUGHS

Sunday, July 19 at 10:00pm ET/PT

"The Exceptional 8"

Hilarity ensues as the last 8 comedians battle it out for comedy supremacy. Who will come out of the East? Who will emerge from the West? Who will triumph in the South? And who will survive in the Unknown Probably Canada region? Host Jason Sudeikis brings you all the comedy action. AMERICAN DAD!

Monday, July 20, at 10:00pm ET/PT

"Men II Boyz"

Klaus enlists Stan, Roger and Jeff to join him on a wild bachelor party weekend. CONAN

Monday, July 20, through Thursday, July 23 at 11:00pm ET/PT

CONAN will air new episodes shot remotely on an iPhone, without an audience and with guest interviews being filmed via video chat. O'Brien's production staff will remain working from home. CELEBRITY SHOW-OFF

Tuesday, July 21 at 10:00pm ET/PT

Mayim Bialik hosts the ultimate celebrity showdown. Each week five stars from the worlds of sports, music, comedy, TV, and film face-off to see who can produce the most compelling content from the comfort of their own homes. The longer a celebrity stays in the competition, the more money they raise for their charity.

FULL FRONTAL WITH SAMANTHA BEE

Wednesday, July 22 at 10:30pm ET/PT

Samantha Bee, who like most of the country is still working from home, is broadcasting new episodes from her backyard! Executive Producer Jason Jones, Bee's husband and quarantine roommate, will film the episode from a socially distant six feet away - and even further away if it's a better angle for Bee.

LOST RESORT

SERIES PREMIERE

Thursday, July 23 at 10:00pm ET/PT

"Welcome to the Lost Resort"

Eight wounded souls check in to embark on a deep healing journey to overcome past traumas, face their truths and so much more through weird and witchy ways. Will they be able to handle it? Welcome to The Lost Resort.



Lost Resort takes viewers on a voyeuristic ride to the jungles of Costa Rica as a group of colorful strangers check-in to a wellness retreat for a three-week-long transformative journey of self. This 10-episode social experiment follows a group of strangers at their breaking points to an exotic wellness retreat where they embark on a voyage of self-discovery, working with an eclectic team of alternative healers who push them to their limits. The group experiences everything from rage rituals and vulnerability circles to orgasmic healing. TOURNAMENT OF LAUGHS

Sunday, July 26 at 10:00pm ET/PT

"The Fortunate 4"

They're not just fortunate: they're funny too. Which is why the last 4 comedians have made it this far. But who will move on to the championship round? The stakes have never been higher on Tournament of Laughs.

