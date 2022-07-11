Sebastian Maniscalco Announces A New Netflix Comedy Special

The man dubbed by The New York Times as "the hottest comic in America," Sebastian Maniscalco, has celebrated heights in live entertainment only a few comedians ever achieve. Currently on the road with his blockbuster Nobody Does This Tour, the stand-up, actor and best-selling author announced TODAY he will add two shows to his successful residency at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on Saturday, September 17 at 7 and 10 p.m. to film his yet-to-be-named upcoming comedy special for Netflix.

The forthcoming hour-long special marks a return to Netflix for Maniscalco as well as his first special since 2019's Stay Hungry. Fittingly, the evening also marks the first Netflix stand-up special to be filmed at Wynn Las Vegas, where Maniscalco has become a guest favorite over several sold-out engagements.

"It's been a long time since I can recall a comedy special really staking a claim in Las Vegas and MAKING IT a spectacle," shares Maniscalco. "We're going to class it up - a night to dress up, go out and see a show, Rat Pack style. So, grab your date, toast a martini to comedy or just come celebrate to not taking life too seriously for a night."

Fan presale for the can't-miss performances begins Wednesday, July 13 with code NOBODY and public on-sale begins Friday, July15, at 10 a.m. PDT here.

With so many new experiences to draw from, Maniscalco has been sharing his unique and observational comedic perspective with the masses at sold out shows across the country. Fall dates for the tour were recently added, extending his successful residency at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas and include a return to Atlantic City's Borgata for 10 shows. Long-time opener and fellow Chicago native Pat McGann will continue as opener on the new dates.

This year alone, Maniscalco returned to the New York area once again selling out Madison Square Garden as well as Barclays Center, UBS Arena and Prudential Center. That box office trajectory continues a touring streak with Maniscalco breaking records he set on prior stops at arenas across the country.

His November stop at TD Garden topped his previous Boston mark for highest gross for a single performance comedy show while a pair of performances in December at Chicago's United Center he set venue records for highest grossing single day comedy show, highest grossing two-day comedy show and highest attendance for a two-day comedy performance, making Maniscalco the top selling and top grossing comedian in the venue's three-decade history.

Maniscalco will soon make his return to the big screen as well with a number of high-profile films. Projects include starring alongside Michelle Monaghan, Wiz Khalifa, Jason Derulo and more as legendary producer Giorgio Moroder in the upcoming Neil Bogart biopic Spinning Gold, which just premiered at the Cannes Film Festival; opposite Ray Romano and Laurie Metcalf in the dramedy Somewhere in Queens, written and directed by Romano, which just premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival, as well as About My Father that sees Maniscalco reunited with fellow Irishman co-star Robert DeNiro for a film loosely based on Maniscalco's life. Stay tuned for news on the films' release dates.

On top of the silver screen, fans can also find the always bothered comedian on their TV exploring the world of food in his series, Well Done with Sebastian Maniscalco. All episodes are streaming now on discovery+.

