Season Two of ABC's ABBOTT ELEMENTARY Launches With Series-High

"Abbott Elementary" (7.0 million Total Viewers and 2.38 rating in AD18-49):

After just seven days of multiplatform viewing, the second season premiere of "Abbott Elementary" skyrocketed to a 2.38 rating among Adults 18-49, soaring more than 4 times over its initial Live+Same Day rating (+318% - 0.57 rating).

"Abbott Elementary" also picked up an additional +4.1 million Total Viewers over its Live+Same Day average (2.9 million) to hit 7.0 million viewers after seven days of multiplatform viewing.

"Abbott Elementary" delivered its largest-ever delayed-viewing lift with Total Viewers (+4.1 million) and its 2nd-biggest-ever increase among Adults 18-49 (+318%).

The season 2 premiere of "Abbott Elementary" nearly doubled its December series debut (on 12/7/21) among Adults 18-49 (+92% - 2.38 rating vs. 1.24 rating), while soaring by 52% in Total Viewers (7.0 million vs. 4.6 million). In fact, the ABC sitcom launched its second season with series highs in both Adults 18-49 (2.38 rating) and Total Viewers (7.0 million).

Based on linear Live+7 Day program ratings, the second season premiere of "Abbott Elementary" matched the series' highest-rated telecast among Adults 18-49 (0.9/8) and drew its 2nd-largest audience ever in Total Viewers (4.3 million).

"Abbott Elementary" improved over its December series debut (on 12/7/21) by 16% in Total Viewers (4.3 million vs. 3.7 million) and by 13% with Adults 18-49 (0.9/8 vs. 0.8/6). In addition, the sophomore ABC sitcom built over its April finale (3.8 million and 0.8/6, respectively, on 4/12/22) in both Total Viewers (+13%) and Adults 18-49 (+13%).