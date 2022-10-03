Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Season Two of ABC's ABBOTT ELEMENTARY Launches With Series-High

Season Two of ABC's ABBOTT ELEMENTARY Launches With Series-High

New episodes of Abbott Elementary premiere Wednesdays on ABC and stream next day on Hulu.

Register for TV News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 03, 2022  

"Abbott Elementary" (7.0 million Total Viewers and 2.38 rating in AD18-49):

After just seven days of multiplatform viewing, the second season premiere of "Abbott Elementary" skyrocketed to a 2.38 rating among Adults 18-49, soaring more than 4 times over its initial Live+Same Day rating (+318% - 0.57 rating).

"Abbott Elementary" also picked up an additional +4.1 million Total Viewers over its Live+Same Day average (2.9 million) to hit 7.0 million viewers after seven days of multiplatform viewing.

"Abbott Elementary" delivered its largest-ever delayed-viewing lift with Total Viewers (+4.1 million) and its 2nd-biggest-ever increase among Adults 18-49 (+318%).

The season 2 premiere of "Abbott Elementary" nearly doubled its December series debut (on 12/7/21) among Adults 18-49 (+92% - 2.38 rating vs. 1.24 rating), while soaring by 52% in Total Viewers (7.0 million vs. 4.6 million). In fact, the ABC sitcom launched its second season with series highs in both Adults 18-49 (2.38 rating) and Total Viewers (7.0 million).

Based on linear Live+7 Day program ratings, the second season premiere of "Abbott Elementary" matched the series' highest-rated telecast among Adults 18-49 (0.9/8) and drew its 2nd-largest audience ever in Total Viewers (4.3 million).

"Abbott Elementary" improved over its December series debut (on 12/7/21) by 16% in Total Viewers (4.3 million vs. 3.7 million) and by 13% with Adults 18-49 (0.9/8 vs. 0.8/6). In addition, the sophomore ABC sitcom built over its April finale (3.8 million and 0.8/6, respectively, on 4/12/22) in both Total Viewers (+13%) and Adults 18-49 (+13%).



Related Stories View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


El Capitan Theatre Hosting BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER Double Feature & Fan EventEl Capitan Theatre Hosting BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER Double Feature & Fan Event
October 3, 2022

The El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood is offering a double feature and two fan event screenings hosted by Nerdist for Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.' Fans will receive an exclusive mini poster, Wakanda Forever collectible tin with 64oz popcorn, LE 1,000 stained glass pin, event credential and 20oz bottled beverage with their ticket.
The Beaches Return With New Single 'My People'The Beaches Return With New Single 'My People'
October 3, 2022

The Beaches have opened for acts such as The Rolling Stones and Foo Fighters, as well as many other critically acclaimed artists (Avril Lavigne, Alanis Morisette, The Aces, Passion Pit, and Eagles of Death Metal). Their last album was described by Elton John as “The best rock album of last year,” and they’ve been recognized with two Juno Awards.
Ewan Macfarlane Shares Album Title-Track 'Milk'Ewan Macfarlane Shares Album Title-Track 'Milk'
October 3, 2022

Ahead of the release of his second solo album - EWAN MACFARLANE - is pleased to present its title-track: “Milk.' Lifted from what will be his second full-length release in under a year, the album finds the former Apollo 440 and Grim Northern Social frontman extending his confident new solo direction with swaggering cuts such as this.
INTO THE WOODS to Perform on THE TODAY SHOW This WeekINTO THE WOODS to Perform on THE TODAY SHOW This Week
October 3, 2022

The Broadway cast of Into the Woods will perform on The TODAY Show this week. The broadcast will feature two performances, one during the show's 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. hours and the second during its 10:00 a.m. hours. The performances will mark the production's first televised performances.
VIDEO: Jennifer Hudson Discusses Her Diana Ross Concert Mishap on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOWVIDEO: Jennifer Hudson Discusses Her Diana Ross Concert Mishap on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
October 3, 2022

The excitement continues on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” with rapper-turned-actor LL Cool J, and Tony Award-winning playwright of “A Strange Loop” Michael R. Jackson. Plus, country singer Jimmie Allen, “Queer Eye’s” Bobby Berk, comedian Hasan Minhaj, and actor Kunal Nayyar sit down with Jennifer. Watch clips from this week's episodes now!