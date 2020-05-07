Scoop: Upcoming Storylines for ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING on THE CW - Saturday, May 9, 2020

Below are the upcoming storylines for ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING on May 9:

JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD801 - Zulu NyalaJack heads into South Africa's Zululand for an adventure with Cheetah, Rhino, Dung Beetles, and the Nyala antelope. Then he is welcomed into a Zulu tribe, with his daughter Kathaleen.

JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD904 - Smoky Mountain RescueJungle Jack discovers the incredible dedication of caregivers in THE HILLS of Tennessee's Smoky Mountains. Baby Birds, Raccoons, Possums and more!

JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILDMandrills of GabonJack treks deep into the rainforests of Gabon IN SEARCH OF Mandrills. The elusive and brightly colored primates are the largest monkeys in the world and can only be found in Africa's equatorial rainforests.

THIS OLD HOUSE: TRADE SCHOOL324 - Decorative DetailsNorm arrives at the house to find countertop manufacturer Paul Grothouse ready to install the new teak island top for the kitchen, while upstairs Kevin and Jim Snyder install a solid-surface vanity top in the master bath. Kevin meets homeowner Heather Faulds and designer Christine Tuttle at Boston's Design Center to see how the vision for the house evolved from fabric, paint, and light-fixture choices. Tom builds a small but handy electronics nook for the new TV and playroom. Wallpaper hanger Warren Reeb hangs handmade wallpaper in the powder room and dining room.

CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL'S ANIMAL TALES202 - Love Conquers AllHosted by Eva LaRue. A Kid Conservationist visits with owls at a wildlife sanctuary; A woman dedicated to helping dogs with special needs; A visit to the vet and tips for your pet; A boy and his dog forge a forever bond.

DID I MENTION INVENTION?217 - Penguin Chick BotHost Alie Ward shows us: An innovative Surf Park in the North Wales countryside.Inflatable fish that swim through the air. 3D printed statues of people and pets. And, the Penguin Chick Bot that is giving researchers a new view into the penguin world.

8:00-8:30 AM ET JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD (E/I)8:30-9:00 AM ET JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD (E/I)9:00-9:30 AM ET JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD (E/I)9:30-10:00 AM ET THIS OLD HOUSE: TRADE SCHOOL (E/I)10:00-10:30 AM ET CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL'S ANIMAL TALES (E/I)10:30-11:00 AM ET DID I MENTION INVENTION?





RATING - TVG, 13-16

Related Articles View More TV Stories