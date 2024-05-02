Previews: THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA at Palm Canyon Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Based on the 1960 novella by Elizabeth Spencer, the show is set in the 1950s in Florence, Italy. Margaret Johnson, a wealthy Southern woman, and her daughter Clara, who is developmentally disabled are vacationing in Florence, Italy. When Clara falls in love with a young Italian man, Margaret is forced to reconsider not only Clara's future, but her own deep-seeded hopes and regrets as well.

Palm Canyon Theatre’s The Light in the Piazza showcases a cast that includes Se Layne as Margaret Johnson, Nicole Kennedy as Clara Johnson, Joshua Rach as Fabrizio Naccarelli, Ben Reece as Guiseppe Naccarelli, Laurie Holmes as Franca Naccarelli, David Brooks as Signor Naccarelli, Erin Shull as Signora Naccarelli, and Tim Steele as Roy Johnson. Michele Davis, Jackson Enzler, Donald Kelley, Jessica Lenz, Denise Rooney, Joyanne Tracy, Jackie Padgett, Sanai Wright, and Mark Ziemann round out the ensemble.

The Light in the Piazza is Directed by Dr. William J. Layne, with Music Direction by Robert Ollis, and Choreography by Marcello Tulipano. Set and Lighting Design by J.W. Layne, Costume Design by Derik Shopinski, and Projections by Nick Edwards. The book is written by Craig Lucas, with music and lyrics by Adam Guettel. After 36 previews in Seattle and Chicago beginning in 2003, the musical opened on Broadway in 2005, aired live on PBS shortly before closing its original run in 2006, and toured nationally until 2007. From there, the musical ran internationally in Japan (2007), Australia (2008), UK (2009), and Canada (2009-2010). It won 6 Tony Awards in 2005 including Best Original Score and Best Orchestrations and was nominated for 5 more Tony Awards including Best Musical.

The Light in the Piazza runs at Palm Canyon Theatre May 10 - 19. Show times are 7 p.m. on Thursdays, 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets are $38 for adults; $34 for seniors; $17 for students. Group discounts are available. For tickets, sponsorship opportunities, or other information, call the PCT box office at 760-323-5123 or order online at palmcanyontheatre.org. Palm Canyon Theatre is located at 538 North Palm Canyon Drive, at the corner of Alejo Road and Palm Canyon Drive. Box office hours are Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The Light in the Piazza is presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

