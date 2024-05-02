Esho Rasho's Solo Play DUMMY IN DIASPORA to Play Den Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dummy in Diaspora, a solo play written and performed by Esho Rasho, which premiered at The Annoyance Theatre this past March, where all performances sold out, was selected to perform in a curated program at Edinburgh Festival Fringe this coming August. The curated venue, ZOO, had four of the shows in their program receive the coveted Scotsman Fringe First Award at The Festival in 2023. The same award Phoebe Waller-Bridge won for the stage version of her show Fleabag at The Festival in 2013. Dummy in Diaspora will have another limited run at The Den Theatre in Wicker Park this June, prior to transferring to Edinburgh, Scotland. Don't miss your chance to witness Dummy in Diaspora as it embarks on its global journey, representing the vibrant creativity of Chicago theatre.

A poetic, hilariously relatable, and raw coming-of-age tale, Dummy in Diaspora is the story of A Middle Eastern American boy who is the son of refugees, Essa, who confesses the experience of growing up in a country that doesn't have a place for him. Join Essa as he navigates sexuality, religion, the English language, the fleeting nature of youth, and a nicotine demon that won't leave him alone. In a one person show told between different ages throughout his life, Essa gives us a soul-stirring exploration of identity, belonging, and the relentless pursuit of self-discovery in a world that often feels indifferent. Dummy in Diaspora transcends mere storytelling; it emerges as an honest testament to the eternal quest for belonging.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

WHERE:

The Den Theatre, 1331 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL, 60622

WHEN:

Dummy in Diaspora runs through June 21-23, 2024

Friday and Saturday performances are at 8PM and the Sunday performance is at 7PM

Due to the intimate nature of the show, The Den only has 54 seats per performance, so tickets are limited. The show runs approximately one hour.

Tickets for the production are general admission at $24 per ticket, including all fees, and can be purchased online with this link: Dummy in Diaspora at The Den Theatre or by calling the box office at (773) 697-3830.

House opens 30 minutes prior to show start time.

