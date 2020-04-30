Scoop: Upcoming Storylines for ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING on THE CW - Saturday, May 2, 2020





Below are the upcoming storylines for ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING on May 2:JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD613 - Jack's Zoo AdventuresJack is traveling across the globe to bring you his favorite zoo adventures! From Asia's Singapore Zoo, to Healesville in Australia, Calgary Zoo in Canada and Jack's home, the Columbus Zoo, see what's it's like behind-the-scenes at some of the world's coolest zoos. Primates, Hippos, Elephants and lots more!JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD409 - Wild PatagoniaJoin Jack and Sue as they head to southern tip of Chile to explore the untamed region of Patagonia! The land beneath the towering Andes Mountains is home to Condors, Guanacos and some of the most beautiful Glaciers in the world - and Jack even learns what it takes to be a South American cowboy!JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD509 - Elephants of ZimbabweJoin Jungle Jack and his family as they immerse themselves into the elephant population at Zimbabwe's Hwange National Park. The Hanna's hide-out underground in a unique bunker at one of Hwange's watering holes where they get a never-before-seen perspective of the powerful pachyderms. Then Jack and Sue are faced with the unsettling effects of drought, as they see first-hand how devastating lack of water is on the park's 30,000 elephants. This is an emotional journey Into the Wild.THIS OLD HOUSE: TRADE SCHOOL323 - Made In The ShadeLandscape designer Cricket Beauregard reveals her plan to improve the front yard while fence contractor Mark Bushway installs a custom PVC fence and arbor to give some separation to the back yard. Homeowner Malcolm Faulds helps Tom build a sliding barn door using salvaged antique wood from the attic. At a local nursery, horticulturist Laurie Sullivan shows Roger and Malcolm alternatives to the usual, run-of-the-mill shade plants. Later, back at the house, Roger installs the dormant plants, which will survive well over the winter.CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL'S ANIMAL TALES201 - Creatures & TeachersHosted by Eva LaRue. A zoo school where the creatures are the teachers; Volunteers finding pets forever homes; A visit to the vet and tips for your pet; A teacher and his dog teach students lessons of the mind and heart.DID I MENTION INVENTION?216 - Floating HammockHost Alie Ward shows us: The innovation of floating down a river on a hammock. The 24-year-old woman designing the cars of our future. The automatic toothbrush cleaning your choppers in seconds. And, turning fog into water.8:00-8:30 AM ET JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD (E/I)8:30-9:00 AM ET JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD (E/I)9:00-9:30 AM ET JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD (E/I)9:30-10:00 AM ET THIS OLD HOUSE: TRADE SCHOOL (E/I)10:00-10:30 AM ET CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL'S ANIMAL TALES (E/I)10:30-11:00 AM ET DID I MENTION INVENTION?RATING - TVG, 13-16