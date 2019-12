Scoop: Upcoming Storylines for ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING on THE CW - Saturday, December 21, 2019

Related Articles View More TV Stories

Below are the upcoming storylines for "ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING" on The CW for Saturday, December 21, 2019:JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD405 - The Cape of Good HopeTravel with Jack, and his wife Sue, to beautiful Cape Town as they discover how South Africa's wildlife is faring in the big city! They're literally stopping traffic to protect a troop of travelling Baboons. Then they hit the beach to hang out with a breeding colony of African Penguins -- a species on the road to recovery after being threatened by an oil spill a decade ago. Join Jack for this unforgettable adventure beneath majestic Table Mountain!JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD1008 - Lake Manyara National ParkJoin Jack and his grandson as they journey to the lush jungles of Lake Manyara National Park in Tanzania. They encounter an elephant road block, migrating pelicans, baboons, hippos and more!JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD1003 - Exploring OtavaloJack heads to Ecuador's highlands to visit a colorful Ecuadorian market before heading to Parque Condor, a rehabilitation center for injured and orphaned birds of prey, like Owls, Eagles and Condors.THIS OLD HOUSE: TRADE SCHOOL304 - Built for SpeedSeaside Heights NJ, in a race for survival, is scrambling to bring the pier and boardwalk. In Pt. Pleasant, a compact Italian concrete crusher makes quick work of an old slab for new fill onsite. Richard learns how the Manasquan house is built in the factory, in less than a week!CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL'S ANIMAL TALES204 - Preservation & DeterminationHosted by Eva LaRue. Kid Conservationists explore unique animals of the rainforest; A dog-loving collegiate helps train service dogs for people with disabilities; A visit to the vet and tips for your pet; A specialty service dog transforms a girl's life.DID I MENTION INVENTION?204 - Globe MakerHost Alie Ward shows us: The London innovator creating artistic globes of the world. How to turn your old smartphones into a security system. The amazing designs of magnetic liquid. And, farmers saving water with the Tree TeePee.8:00-8:30 AM ET JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD (E/I)8:30-9:00 AM ET JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD (E/I)9:00-9:30 AM ET JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD (E/I)9:30-10:00 AM ET THIS OLD HOUSE: TRADE SCHOOL (E/I)10:00-10:30 AM ET CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL'S ANIMAL TALES (E/I)10:30-11:00 AM ET DID I MENTION INVENTION?RATING - TVG, 13-16