Scoop: Upcoming Storylines for ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING on THE CW - Saturday, April 25, 2020

Below are the upcoming storylines for The CW's ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING on Saturday, April 25:

JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD321 - Snakes AliveBorneo has some of the most diverse wildlife on Earth, and Jack is there to find it! Join in as he explores Bako National Park on the South China Sea. This is a Malaysian adventure filled with snakes and lots more!

JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD605 - Zimbabwe: Cats and DogsAt Hwange National Park in Zimbabwe, Jack heads out on a Lion-tracking expedition learning the dynamic social structure of these amazing Big Cats! And, Jack hits the trail looking for one of the most rare and endangered species in Africa -- African Wild Dogs. All before diving into Devil's Pool for one-of-a-kind view of Victoria Falls.

JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD811 - Gabon's PrimatesGabon's pristine habitats are prime for primates! Come along as Jungle Jack meets up with conservationists to learn about the future of primates big and small, including Chimpanzees, Gorillas, Mandrills and more!

THIS OLD HOUSE: TRADE SCHOOL322 - "Bathroom tiles and Oval Frames"Upstairs, Kevin finds tile contractor Mark Ferrante at work in the kids' bath cutting down 12-inch square mint green marble tiles to make more decorative smaller pieces. He installs them in a running bond pattern for a crisp looking wainscoting. Norm visits the oldest continuously operating mill site in America where David Graf makes an oval mirror frame for our house using 150-year-old power tools.

CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL'S ANIMAL TALES215 - Pet ProjectHosted by Eva LaRue. Aspiring zoologists learn about flying with help from hawks; A kid conservationist studies foxes at a wildlife sanctuary; A visit to the vet and tips for your pet; A boy and his dog forge a forever bond.

DID I MENTION INVENTION?215 - Pop Up Greeting CardsHost Alie Ward shows us: The art of the folding pop-up greeting cards. The teens creating techie tents for the homeless. The cargo carrier that follows you. And the coating for plastic bottles that gets the last drop.

RATING - TVG, 13-16