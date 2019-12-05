Scoop: Upcoming Guests on WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN, 12/8-12/12

"Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" is Bravo's late-night, interactive talk show that features guests from the world of entertainment, politics and Pop culture. Hosted by Andy Cohen, the series has become a nightly destination for A-listers including Meryl Streep, Cher, Oprah, Jennifer Lopez, Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Lawrence, Mariah Carey, Will Ferrell and Gwyneth Paltrow. Whether "Pleading the Fifth" or "Opening The Vault," endless memorable moments have been revealed as host Andy Cohen continues to challenge some of the biggest celebrities and Bravolebrities on the only truly live, interactive series in late night television.

"Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" is produced by Embassy Row for Bravo. Michael Davies, Deirdre Connolly and Andy Cohen serve as executive producers.


Sunday, December 8 - ASHANTI and EVA MARCILLE Show 16199

Monday, December 9 - ELIZABETH HURLEY and STEPHEN DORFF Show 16200

Tuesday, December 10 - SETH MEYERS Show 16201

Wednesday, December 11 - JAMIE-LYNN SIGLER and DOLORES CATANIA Show 16202

Thursday, December 12 - CAST OF THE BRADY BUNCH Show 16203

