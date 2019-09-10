Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN, 9/10-9/20

Sep. 10, 2019  
Each weeknight, James Corden invites the audience to join in on the fun as the Emmy Award-winning THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN features a mix of celebrity guests, musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by giving a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide Corden with original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reins as host in March 2015, the show has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as "Carpool Karaoke."

*Tuesday, September 10

TV personality Kris Jenner; actor James Van Der Beek; musical performance by half•alive (n)

*Wednesday, September 11

Actor Jay Duplass; actress Alexandra Daddario; stand-up comedy performance by Noah Gardenswartz (n)


*Thursday, September 12

Actor Ed Helms; actress/author June Diane Raphael; musical performance by 5 Seconds of Summer (n)


*Friday, September 13

Actress Melissa McCarthy; actress Elisabeth Moss; musical performance by Jakob Dylan and Jade (OAD: 8/6/19)


*Monday, September 16

Actress Constance Wu; actor Neil Patrick Harris; musical performance by Sheryl Crow (n)


*Tuesday, September 17

Actress Angela Bassett; actor Jim Gaffigan (n)


*Wednesday, September 18

Actress Kirsten Dunst; actor Billy Porter; stand-up comedy performance by Andrew Orolfo (n)


*Thursday, September 19

Actress Michelle Dockery; actor Max Greenfield (n)


*Friday, September 20

Actor Josh Gad; actress Michaela Watkins; Ron Burgundy (OAD: 8/8/19)



