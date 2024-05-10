Photos: First Look At ESCAPE FROM PELIGRO ISLAND At First Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



First Stage concludes its 2023/24 season with an exciting, truly inventive production of ESCAPE FROM PELIGRO ISLAND: A Create Your Own Adventure Play by award-winning playwright and frequent First Stage collaborator Finegan Kruckemeyer. See photos from the show.

The play is directed by First Stage Artistic Director Jeff Frank, who also directed the virtual 2020/21 production. Popular Milwaukee and First Stage actor Matt Daniels (THE LIGHTNING THIEF: The Percy Jackson Musical) will appear in the production along with the multifaceted actor, Shammen McCune.

Both actors appeared in last season’s hit production of THE HOBBIT performed at Milwaukee Youth Arts Center. In this thrilling interactive production, we find our protagonist Callaway Brown – an unlikely young hero – who has been stranded on a desert island, and it’s up to First Stage audiences to decide what happens next. Audience members vote on Callaway’s actions in an energetic romp through time and space.

Will Callaway time travel to the Wild West and meet a talking horse? Develop superpowers and fight crime in the future? Or have a crush on a vampire? The choice is up to First Stage audience members!

ESCAPE FROM PELIGRO ISLAND: A Create Your Own Adventure Play runs May 10 – June 2, 2024 in the newly renovated, theater-in-the-round Goodman Mainstage Hall, Milwaukee Youth Arts Center, located at 325 W. Walnut Street in downtown Milwaukee. Tickets start at $22 and are available online at firststage.org or through the First Stage Box Office at (414) 267-2961.

Photo Credit: Paul Ruffolo



Josie VanSlyke

Charlie Cornell

Charlie Cornell

Charlie Cornell

Charlie Cornell

Elsa Johnstone

Charlie Cornell

The cast of ESCAPE FROM PELIGRO ISLAND

Josie VanSlyke, Shammen McCune and Matt Daniels and cast

Josie VanSlyke

Vivian Madson

Alice Rivera

Vivian Madson and Matt Daniels

