Scoop: Upcoming Guests on TAMRON HALL, 7/6-7/10

The following are highlights for "Tamron Hall" for the week of July 6, 2020. Please note: content is all-new and lineup is subject to change.

: All new - Tamron kicks off "Tune In to Win - Hot Summer Giveaways!" Every Monday in July, viewers at home will have the chance to win big alongside deserving and unsuspecting show guests. Tamron throws a virtual baby shower for new moms with incredible quarantine stories. Plus, Tony®, GRAMMY® and Emmy® Award-winning actor and singer Ben Platt talks about his latest projects and spending quarantine in his childhood home. Actress, comedienne, and Emmy Award-winning talk show host Loni Love discusses her new book and how she has mastered the art of being herself in Hollywood. Also, mother-daughter duo Dawn and Cher from TLC's reality show "Smothered" on their incredibly close relationship.

: Investigative genetic genealogist CeCe Moore from ABC's "The Genetic Detective" discusses her unique research skills to solve crimes. Plus, Superbowl champion Victor Cruz on competing in the second season of NBC's "The Titan Games." Social media superstars Cat & Nat talk about life in quarantine and fun activities to do with kids now that summer camps have been canceled. Also, the hottest summer products for backyard fun. Finally, everyone's favorite, Elmo, reveals a special announcement to Tamron! (OAD: 6/9/20)

Actor and singer Frankie Grande on reprising his role as "Frankini" on Nickelodeon's "Danger Force" and on being sober and in love. Plus, addiction during the pandemic-a mom who conquered her opiate addiction but is now battling a food addiction to help her cope while in quarantine, a mom who lost her son to an overdose while isolated from his recovery community, and a man who beat his drug addiction only to become addicted to social media. (OAD: 5/6/20)

: The homeless problem, how do you follow stay-at-home orders when you do not have a home? Tamron explores how the crisis is affecting the least fortunate and how everyday heroes are trying to make a difference, including a woman who helps the homeless on Skid Row by passing out essentials, an NYC subway train conductor dealing daily with the homeless who have taken over subway cars, and a family living in a shelter, among others. (OAD: 5/7/20)

: Celebrating moms who are going the extra mile to do incredible things outside of their normal work and everyday lives to support people on the front lines. (OAD: 5/8/20)