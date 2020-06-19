Scoop: Upcoming Guests on TAMRON HALL, 6/22-6/26

Following are highlights for "Tamron Hall" for the week of June 22, 2020. Please note: lineup is subject to change.

: Actor and comedian Paul Reiser on life in quarantine and the success of his hit Netflix show "The Kominsky Method." Plus, food expert, model, actress and bestselling author Padma Lakshmi on her new Hulu show "Taste the Nation." And, former NFL star Emmanuel Acho on his popular Youtube series "Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man," which has sparked a brand-new dialogue. Also, how one police chief transformed his department and his city of Camden, New Jersey.

: Emmy®, GRAMMY®, Oscar® and Tony® winner John Legend on his new album, "Bigger Love." Plus, Lynn Whitfield and Merle Dandridge from the hit OWN show "Greenleaf." Then, making the best of travel in uncertain times-tips from The Points Guy Brian Kelly, a family who set out to see the world from the safety of their home and four friends on a road trip across America during the pandemic.

: Stars of the ABC series "The Baker and the Beauty" Nathalie Kelley and Victor Rasuk. Plus, Overindulging in Quarantine-guests who have found themselves binging on comfort food and drinking to pass the time, and adults who are sheltering with their parents. Then, an ER doctor loses temporary custody of her four-year-old daughter to her ex-husband over Coronavirus fears. (OAD: 4/20/20)

Coping in the midst of Coronavirus: renowned doctor, author and alternative-medicine advocate Deepak Chopra on tools for well-being during the pandemic. Plus, minister, licensed therapist and professor Dr. Anita Phillips on dealing with loneliness, isolation and loss. And, a funeral director on how the death toll of the pandemic is overwhelming last responders and how people are mourning their loved ones during quarantine. (OAD: 4/22/20)

Senator Kamala Harris. Plus, Chef Carla Hall shares some of her favorite quarantine treats. And, GRAMMY Award-winning artist and philanthropist Shaggy on his new album, "Hot Shot 2020," and a performance of "Angel" in celebration of the 20th anniversary of his multiplatinum album "Hot Shot." (OAD: 4/23/20)