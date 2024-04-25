Photos: First Look At Roald Dahl's MATILDA THE MUSICAL, JR. At Stages Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Stages Theatre Company will present Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical JR. Performances run through May 19. See photos from the production below.

Rebellion is near in Matilda JR., a gleefully witty ode to the anarchy of childhood and the power of imagination! With the help of the students at her new school, Matilda's about to teach some grown ups that 'even if you're little you can do a lot'. Matilda JR. celebrates the power of young people to change their own stories

This production is recommended for AGES 5+ and based on the book by Roald Dahl and as such has some language that may not be suitable for all patrons. For tickets visit: https://www.stagestheatre.org/matilda/.