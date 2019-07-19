Scoop: Upcoming Guests on STRAHAN & SARA, 7/22-7/26
The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "Strahan & Sara" during the week of July 22-26. "Strahan & Sara" is a one-hour program hosted by Michael Strahan and Sara Haines. The daytime program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (1:00-2:00 p.m. ET| 12:00 p.m. CT|PT) on ABC.
Highlights of the week include the following:
Monday, July 22 - Guest co-host Anne Burrell; a performance by O-Town; mother-daughter duo Cher and Dawn Hubsher ("sMothered")
Tuesday, July 23 - Guest co-host Howie Mandel; actor Joe Keery ("Stranger Things"); "The Bachelorette" recap with Rachel Lindsay; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson
Wednesday, July 24 - Celebrity hairstylist Vernon Francois
Thursday, July 25 - Guest co-host Michael Symon; Dave Navarro ("Ink Master"); a performance by Barry Manilow
Friday, July 26 - Guest co-host Michael Symon; actress Barbie Ferreira ("Euphoria")
