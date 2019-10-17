Scoop: Upcoming Guests on CBS THIS MORNING, 10/19-10/25

Each weekday morning, Gayle King, Anthony Mason, and Tony Dokoupil deliver two hours of original reporting, breaking news and top-level newsmaker interviews in an engaging and informative format that challenges the norm in network morning news programs. The broadcast has earned a prestigious Peabody Award, a Polk Award, five News & Documentary Emmys, three Daytime Emmys and the 2017 Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast. The broadcast was also honored with an Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Award as part of CBS News division-wide coverage of the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.

Diana Miller is the executive producer of CBS THIS MORNING.

Saturday, October 19
- Saturday Sessions: Bon Iver
- The Dish: Anthony Wells

Monday, October 21
- Newt Gingrich, former Speaker of the United States House of Representatives & author of Trump vs. China: Facing America's Greatest Threat
- Gretchen Rubin, host of the award-winning podcast "Happier"

Tuesday, October 22
- Bret Baier, anchor of Fox News Channel's Special Report with Bret Baier & author of Three Days at the Brink: FDR's Daring Gamble to Win World War II
- Alanis Morissette, singer-songwriter
- Uttam Dhillon, Acting DEA Administrator

Wednesday, October 23
- *STOP THE STIGMA*, a special live audience event addressing mental health awareness
- Karamo Brown, culture expert in the Netflix series Queer Eye
- Cynthia Germanotta, co-founder (with her daughter Lady Gaga ) of the BORN THIS WAY Foundation
- Miana Bryant, founder of The Mental Elephant

Thursday, October 24
- Gayle King interviews Bruce Springsteen, part 1

Friday, October 25
- Gayle King interviews Bruce Springsteen, part 2
- Aaron Paul & Jesse Plemmons, actors in El Camino and Breaking Bad



