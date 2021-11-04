Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE ROOKIE on ABC - Sunday, November 14, 2021

In the aftermath of Fred's house explosion, Officer Nolan and Bailey discover there's more to Fred's death than meets the eye. Meanwhile, Officer Chen and Officer Bradford demand a treasure hunt rematch and enlist Officer Grey to help set the terms to a new bet, all while they arrest a series of wealthy female criminals. Elsewhere, Wesley struggles to keep it together under the pressure of his debt to Elijah. (TV-14, V)

Guest starring is Jenna Dewan as Bailey, Maury Sterling as Marcus and Brandon Jay McLaren as Elijah Stone.

"Fire Fight" was written by Corey Miller and directed by Tori Garrett.

John Nolan, the oldest rookie in the LAPD, has used his life experience, determination, and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20 years his junior. Nearing the end of his training, Nolan now faces his biggest challenge as a police officer yet when he must come to terms with the choices he has made in pursuit of the truth.

