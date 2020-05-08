Scoop: Repeat Storylines for CBS DREAM TEAM… IT'S EPIC! - Saturday, May 16, 2020
Below are the repeat storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! on May 16:
LUCKY DOG WITH BRANDON MCMILLAN
"Just Fur the Fun of It" - Five rescued shelter dogs learn some special skills that will allow them to participate in fun activities with their new forever families. (OAD 2/1/20)
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION
"Crime Fighting Lasso" - Mo Rocca shows us the bot baking you the freshest bread; the crime fighting tether tripping up bad guys; the tiny drone keeping soldiers safe; and when the big wood saw was replaced with the saw mill. (OAD 2/1/20)
MISSION UNSTOPPABLE
"Big Bones, Boss Waves, and Burning Stars" - On this week's episode: a paleontologist showing us how to get dinosaur bones out of rock; the Science behind surf; and stars that are different colors based on what they're made of. (New)
PET VET DREAM TEAM
"Cuteness Overload" - It's a cuteness overload as Dr. Alex helps bring a litter of puppies into the world. And Dr. Danni heads to a local park to volunteer with Pets in the Park, a charity that helps the less fortunate with their veterinary needs. Then, it's a special treat for Dr. Kate, as she gives an exam to an adorable little wombat. (New)
HOPE IN THE WILD
"Release Day" - In late summer, Hope's team prepares to release groundhogs, chipmunks, flying squirrels and a wide array of birds. (New)
BEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL
"A Golden Friend" - A pair of furry friends that mean more to each other than anything else. Plus, a squirrel goes nuts over its best buddy. (New)
The following is the CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! Saturday morning lineup for the 2019-2020 season, as of Sept. 28. The schedule's day and time may differ market-to-market. Check local listings.
9:00-9:30 AM, ET
LUCKY DOG (7th Season)
9:30-10:00 AM, ET
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION (6th Season)
10:00-10:30 AM, ET
MISSION UNSTOPPABLE (NEW)
10:30-11:00 AM, ET
PET VET DREAM TEAM (3rd Season)
11:00-11:30 AM, ET
HOPE IN THE WILD (2nd Season)
11:30-12:00 PM, ET
BEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL (NEW)
Please note: In some markets, CBS News' CBS THIS MORNING: SATURDAY will be broadcast 7:00-9:00 AM, ET/PT.
