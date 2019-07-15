Scoop: NBC PRIMETIME SCHEDULE, 7/15-8/4

NBC PRIMETIME SCHEDULE as of: 07/15/2019 Monday July 15, 2019 - Sunday August 4, 2019:

"AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR"

"LOS ANGELES CITY FINALS"

ORIGINAL

07/15/2019 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Monday) : "American Ninja Warrior" returns to Los Angeles to kick off the City Finals round of the competition. Competitors will face up to ten daunting obstacles including the new Leaps of Faith. In this season's twist to the city finals rounds, the two fastest finishers take on the new Power Tower for a chance to win a safety pass. The safety pass will give the ninja a SECOND CHANCE on the course if he/she falls on stage 1 or 2 at the National Finals in Las Vegas. Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila host and Zuri Hall reports from the sidelines.

TV-PG

"DATELINE NBC"

"MO2843"

ORIGINAL

07/15/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Monday) :

"AMERICA'S GOT TALENT"

"JUDGE CUTS 1"

ORIGINAL

07/16/2019 (08:00PM - 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : Country music superstar Brad Paisley joins the panel as a guest judge and gets to send an act directly to the live shows with a Golden Buzzer; contestants have one last chance to impress the judges before America votes in the live rounds.

TV-PG L

"BRING THE FUNNY"

"THE OPEN MIC 2"

ORIGINAL

07/16/2019 (10:01PM - 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : The "Open Mic" round continues with judges Kenan Thompson, Chrissy Teigen and Jeff Foxworthy and host Amanda Seales. In the second night of the "Open Mic" round, sketch, variety and stand-up comedy acts from all over the world give it their all to impress the judges and make it to the next round of the competition in hopes of winning the $250,000 grand prize and becoming the first ever winner of "Bring the Funny."

TV-14 D, L

"ELLEN'S GAME OF GAMES"

"BEAUTY AND THE BOOTS"

07/17/2019 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Contestants will play "Stink Tank," "Scary Go Round," "Knockin' Boots" and "Taste Buds." The winner of each of the first four rounds advances to "Know or Go" and the winner of that game advances to "Hot Hands" for a chance to win a cash prize. Stephen "tWitch" Boss serves as announcer.

TV-PG

"SONGLAND"

"KELSEA BALLERINI"

07/17/2019 (09:00PM - 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Kelsea Ballerini comes to "Songland" to hear unknown songwriters pitch their original material to be her next hit song. Three of the most successful and sought-after writer-producers in music, Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean and Shane McAnally, produce the songwriters to creatively adapt their songs to perfectly fit Ballerini's style. One song is chosen to be recorded by Ballerini and released for a global audience.

TV-PG

"THE INBETWEEN"

"THE LENGTH OF A RIVER"

ORIGINAL

07/17/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : When a serial killer strikes again, Cassie (Harriet Dyer) allows her visions to lead Tom (Paul Blackthorne) and Damien (Justin Cornwell) toward the killer, leading to an unexpected twist in the investigation. Cassie also helps an old friend search for peace after the death of a loved one.

TV-14 V

"THE WALL"

"NIKO AND KASSIE"

REPEAT

07/18/2019 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Thursday) : "NIKO AND KASSIE" - From executive producer and NBA superstar LeBron James comes "The Wall," a heart-stopping game with more than $12 million on the line every night, and up to $3 million on a single drop. At four-stories high, "The Wall" was built for one purpose - to change peoples' lives. With tremendous cash prizes at stake, Glibert, Ariz., residents Niko, a Purple Heart veteran, and wife Kassie, a stay-at-home mom, take a chance and risk cash prizes, all hoping the balls drop their way. The series is hosted by Chris Hardwick.

TV-PG

"HOLLYWOOD GAME NIGHT"

"JANE'S NEW DIGGS"

ORIGINAL

07/18/2019 (09:00PM - 10:00PM) (Thursday) : Guest cast Nicole Byer, Taye Diggs and Timothy Simons join the fun at Jane's new beach digs to face off against Carson Kressley, Arielle Kebbel and Kym Whitley. The teams will play "Clue-Boom!," "Wrap Battle" and "Monotunes" as well as the hilarious new game, Kiss & Yell. Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch serves as game-master as the two teams go head to head for a $25,000 grand prize.

TV-14 L

"LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT"

"PART 33"

REPEAT

07/18/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Thursday) : As Stone (Philip Winchester) prosecutes the case of a woman who killed her abusive husband, Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and her squad wrestle with the duty of testifying against her. Also starring Ice T, Kelli Giddish and Peter Scanavino. Guest starring Paula Malcomson (Stella Russell), Nicholas Turturro (Det. Frank Bucci) and Amy Rutberg (Annabeth Pearl).

TV-14 D, L, V

"AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR"

"LOS ANGELES CITY FINALS"

REPEAT

07/19/2019 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Friday) : "American Ninja Warrior" returns to Los Angeles to kick off the City Finals round of the competition. Competitors will face up to ten daunting obstacles including the new Leaps of Faith. In this season's twist to the city finals rounds, the two fastest finishers take on the new Power Tower for a chance to win a safety pass. The safety pass will give the ninja a SECOND CHANCE on the course if he/she falls on stage 1 or 2 at the National Finals in Las Vegas. Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila host and Zuri Hall reports from the sidelines.

TV-PG

"DATELINE NBC"

"FR2843"

ORIGINAL

07/19/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Friday) :

"BRING THE FUNNY"

"THE OPEN MIC 2"

REPEAT

07/20/2019 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Saturday) : The "Open Mic" round continues with judges Kenan Thompson, Chrissy Teigen and Jeff Foxworthy and host Amanda Seales. In the second night of the "Open Mic" round, sketch, variety and stand-up comedy acts from all over the world give it their all to impress the judges and make it to the next round of the competition in hopes of winning the $250,000 grand prize and becoming the first ever winner of "Bring the Funny."

TV-14 D, L

"DATELINE SATURDAY NIGHT MYSTERY"

"SA2843"

ORIGINAL

07/20/2019 (09:00PM - 11:00PM) (Saturday) :

"HOLLYWOOD GAME NIGHT"

"AMERICAN GOOD PLACE WARRIOR"

REPEAT

07/21/2019 (07:00PM - 08:00PM) (Sunday) : Jane kicks off the new season with "American Ninja Warrior" hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila and Matt Iseman joined by "Superstore's" Nico Santos and "The Good Place" cast members D'Arcy Carden, Marc Evan Jackson and Jameela Jamil at her new beach house. In addition to classic favorites, the teams face off in a brand-new game, "Whipflash!" Two contestants lead teams of three as they compete for a $25,000 grand prize.

TV-14 L

"AMERICA'S GOT TALENT"

"JUDGE CUTS 1"

REPEAT

07/21/2019 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Sunday) : Country music superstar Brad Paisley joins the panel as a guest judge and gets to send an act directly to the live shows with a Golden Buzzer; contestants have one last chance to impress the judges before America votes in the live rounds.

"NEW AMSTERDAM"

"SANCTUARY"

REPEAT

07/21/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Sunday) : As the doctors continue to weather the storm without power, Max (Ryan Eggold) relies on an unlikely source to get the lights back on. Meanwhile, Reynolds (Jocko Sims) must get creative as he continues to work to save Hugh with very few resources. Also starring Janet Montgomery as Lauren Bloom, Freema Agyeman as Helen Sharpe, Anupam Kher as Vijay Kapoor and Tyler Labine as Iggy Frome.

TV-14 L, V

"AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR"

"ATLANTA CITY FINALS"

ORIGINAL

07/22/2019 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Monday) : "American Ninja Warrior" returns to Atlanta for the City Finals round of the competition. Competitors will face up to ten challenging obstacles including Up For Grabs, which is new to the course this year. Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila host and Zuri Hall reports from the sidelines.

TV-PG

"DATELINE NBC"

"MO2844"

ORIGINAL

07/22/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Monday) :

"AMERICA'S GOT TALENT"

"JUDGE CUTS 2"

ORIGINAL

07/23/2019 (08:00PM - 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : NBA Superstar Dwayne Wade joins the panel as a guest judge and gets the opportunity to send an act directly to the live shows with a Golden Buzzer; contestants have one last chance to impress the judges before going live for America's vote.

"BRING THE FUNNY"

"THE OPEN MIC 3"

ORIGINAL

07/23/2019 (10:01PM - 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : The "Open Mic" round continues with judges Kenan Thompson, Chrissy Teigen and Jeff Foxworthy and host Amanda Seales. In the third night of the "Open Mic" round, sketch, variety and stand-up comedy acts from all over the world give it their all to impress the judges and make it to the next round of the competition in hopes of ultimately winning the $250,000 grand prize and becoming the first ever winner of "Bring the Funny."

"ELLEN'S GAME OF GAMES"

"GONE WITH THE WIN"

07/24/2019 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Contestants will play "Son of a One Eyed Monster," "You Bet Your Wife," "Say Whaat?" and "Mount St. Ellen." The winner of each of the first four rounds advances to "Know or Go" and the person who wins that game advances to "Hot Hands" for a chance to win a cash prize. Stephen "tWitch" Boss serves as announcer.

TV-PG

"SONGLAND"

"JONAS BROTHERS"

07/24/2019 (09:00PM - 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : The Jonas Brothers come to "Songland" to hear unknown songwriters pitch their original material to be their next hit song. Three of the most successful and sought-after writer-producers in music, Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean and Shane McAnally, produce the songwriters to creatively adapt their songs to perfectly fit the Jonas Brothers' style. One song is chosen to be recorded by the Jonas Brothers and released for a global audience.

TV-PG D

"THE INBETWEEN"

"LET ME IN YOUR WINDOW"

ORIGINAL

07/24/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Tom and Damien race to stop a serial pyromaniac before he can strike again. Cassie suspects there's something evil going on with the new bartender at work. Things take a turn for Sally, Damien's comatose girlfriend.

TV-14 V

"THE WALL"

"STEVE AND NICK"

REPEAT

07/25/2019 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Thursday) : From executive producer and NBA superstar LeBron James comes "The Wall," a heart-stopping game with more than $12 million on the line every night, and up to $3 million on a single drop. At four-stories high, "The Wall" was built for one purpose - to change peoples' lives. With tremendous cash prizes at stake, Steve, an administrative assistant, and his husband, Nick, a marketing manager from Akron, Ohio, take a chance and risk cash prizes, all hoping the balls drop their way. The series is hosted by Chris Hardwick.

TV-PG

"HOLLYWOOD GAME NIGHT"

"NOTHING FAISONS THIS SUPER GAME NIGHT"

ORIGINAL

07/25/2019 (09:00PM - 10:00PM) (Thursday) : Emmy Award winning host Jane Lynch, introduces her new game, Jane's Pool Jamz, to celebrity guests Donald Faison, David Arquette, Rob Riggle, Colton Dunn, Lauren Ash, and Ben Feldman. Two contestantS go head to head with their favorite celebrities for a $25,000 grand prize in funny games that include "Dance in Your Pants," "Who Are You Wearing" and "Take the Hint."

TV-14 DL

"LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT"

"BROTHEL"

REPEAT

07/25/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Thursday) : Fin (Ice T) teams up with an old colleague to track down the proprietor of a pop-up brothel. Also starring Mariska Hargitay, Kelli Giddish and Peter Scanavino. Guest starring Jennifer Esposito (Sgt. Phoebe Baker), Baylen Thomas (Collum O'Connor), Adrian Alvarado (Carlos Ramirez), John Rothman (Judge Kofax) and Jenna Stern (Judge Barth).

TV-14 D, L, V

"AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR"

"ATLANTA CITY FINALS"

REPEAT

07/26/2019 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Friday) : "American Ninja Warrior" returns to Atlanta for the City Finals round of the competition. Competitors will face up to ten challenging obstacles including Up For Grabs, which is new to the course this year. Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila host and Zuri Hall reports from the sidelines.

TV-PG

"DATELINE NBC"

"FR2844"

ORIGINAL

07/26/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Friday) :

"BRING THE FUNNY"

"THE OPEN MIC 3"

REPEAT

07/27/2019 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Saturday) : The "Open Mic" round continues with judges Kenan Thompson, Chrissy Teigen and Jeff Foxworthy and host Amanda Seales. In the third night of the "Open Mic" round, sketch, variety and stand-up comedy acts from all over the world give it their all to impress the judges and make it to the next round of the competition in hopes of ultimately winning the $250,000 grand prize and becoming the first ever winner of "Bring the Funny."

"DATELINE SATURDAY NIGHT MYSTERY"

"SA2844"

ORIGINAL

07/27/2019 (09:00PM - 11:00PM) (Saturday) :

"HOLLYWOOD GAME NIGHT"

"JANE'S NEW DIGGS"

REPEAT

07/28/2019 (07:00PM - 08:00PM) (Sunday) : Guest cast Nicole Byer, Taye Diggs and Timothy Simons join the fun at Jane's new beach digs to face off against Carson Kressley, Arielle Kebbel and Kym Whitley. The teams will play "Clue-Boom!," "Wrap Battle" and "Monotunes" as well as the hilarious new game, Kiss & Yell. Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch serves as game-master as the two teams go head to head for a $25,000 grand prize.

"NBC SPORTS"

"U.S. TRACK & FIELD (7/28/19)"

ORIGINAL

07/28/2019 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Sunday) :

"AMERICA'S GOT TALENT"

"JUDGE CUTS 2"

REPEAT

07/28/2019 (09:00PM - 11:00PM) (Sunday) : NBA Superstar Dwayne Wade joins the panel as a guest judge and gets the opportunity to send an act directly to the live shows with a Golden Buzzer; contestants have one last chance to impress the judges before going live for America's vote.

"AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR"

"OKLAHOMA CITY CITY FINALS"

ORIGINAL

07/29/2019 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Monday) : "American Ninja Warrior" returns to Oklahoma City for the City Finals round of the competition. Competitors will face up to ten challenging obstacles including Snap Back, which is new to the course this year. Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila host and Zuri Hall reports from the sidelines.

TV-PG

"DATELINE NBC"

"MO2845"

ORIGINAL

07/29/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Monday) :

"AMERICA'S GOT TALENT"

"JUDGE CUTS 3"

ORIGINAL

07/30/2019 (08:00PM - 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : Emmy-nominated actress Ellie Kemper joins the panel as a guest judge and gets the opportunity to send an act directly to the live shows with a Golden Buzzer; contestants have one last chance to impress the judges before going live for America's vote.

"BRING THE FUNNY"

"THE OPEN MIC 4"

ORIGINAL

07/30/2019 (10:01PM - 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : The "Open Mic" round concludes with judges Kenan Thompson, Chrissy Teigen and Jeff Foxworthy and host Amanda Seales. In the final night of the "Open Mic" round, sketch, variety and stand-up comedy acts from all over the world give it their all to impress the judges and make it to the next round of the competition in hopes of ultimately winning the $250,000 grand prize and becoming the first ever winner of "Bring the Funny."

TV-14 D, L

"ELLEN'S GAME OF GAMES"

"THE SOUND OF MUSICAL CHAIRS"

07/31/2019 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Contestants will play "Blindfolded Musical Chairs," "You Bet Your Wife," "Dizzy Dash" and a new game this season, "Mount St. Ellen." The winner of each of the first four rounds advances to "Know or Go" and the person who wins that game advances to "Hot Hands" for a chance to win a cash prize. Stephen "tWitch" Boss serves as announcer.

TV-PG

"SONGLAND"

"ALOE BLACC / FAST & FURIOUS PRESENTS: HOBBS & SHAW"

REPEAT

07/31/2019 (09:00PM - 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Aloe Blacc and David Leitch, the director of the new film Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw come to "Songland" to hear unknown songwriters pitch their original material to be featured in the upcoming Universal Pictures blockbuster starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham. Three of the most successful and sought-after writer-producers in music-Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean and Shane McAnally-produce the songwriters to creatively adapt their songs to perfectly fit into the film. One song is chosen to be recorded by Blacc, released for a global audience, and will be featured in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, which will arrive in theaters nationwide August 2nd.

TV-PG V

"THE INBETWEEN"

"WHILE THE SONG REMAINS THE SAME"

ORIGINAL

07/31/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Tom (Paul Blackthorne) and Damian (Justin Cornwell) investigate the mysterious death of a vibrant young woman while Cassie's (Harriet Dyer) visions reveal a complicated family story. Cassie also encounters an idol from her childhood in THE INBETWEEN and helps him right some past wrongs.

TV-14 V

"NFL PRE-SEASON FOOTBALL"

"NFL HALL OF FAME GAME: DENVER BRONCOS VS. ATLANTA FALCONS"

ORIGINAL

08/01/2019 (08:00PM - 11:00PM) (Thursday) :

TV-PG

"AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR"

"OKLAHOMA CITY CITY FINALS"

REPEAT

08/02/2019 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Friday) : "American Ninja Warrior" returns to Oklahoma City for the City Finals round of the competition. Competitors will face up to ten challenging obstacles including Snap Back, which is new to the course this year. Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila host and Zuri Hall reports from the sidelines.

TV-PG

"DATELINE NBC"

"FR2845"

ORIGINAL

08/02/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Friday) :

"BRING THE FUNNY"

"THE OPEN MIC 4"

REPEAT

08/03/2019 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Saturday) : The "Open Mic" round concludes with judges Kenan Thompson, Chrissy Teigen and Jeff Foxworthy and host Amanda Seales. In the final night of the "Open Mic" round, sketch, variety and stand-up comedy acts from all over the world give it their all to impress the judges and make it to the next round of the competition in hopes of ultimately winning the $250,000 grand prize and becoming the first ever winner of "Bring the Funny."

TV-14 D, L

"DATELINE SATURDAY NIGHT MYSTERY"

"SA2845"

ORIGINAL

08/03/2019 (09:00PM - 11:00PM) (Saturday) :

"HOLLYWOOD GAME NIGHT"

"NOTHING FAISONS THIS SUPER GAME NIGHT"

REPEAT

08/04/2019 (07:00PM - 08:00PM) (Sunday) : Emmy Award winning host Jane Lynch, introduces her new game, Jane's Pool Jamz, to celebrity guests Donald Faison, David Arquette, Rob Riggle, Colton Dunn, Lauren Ash, and Ben Feldman. Two contestantS go head to head with their favorite celebrities for a $25,000 grand prize in funny games that include "Dance in Your Pants," "Who Are You Wearing" and "Take the Hint."

TV-14 DL

"AMERICA'S GOT TALENT"

"JUDGE CUTS 3"

REPEAT

08/04/2019 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Sunday) : Emmy-nominated actress Ellie Kemper joins the panel as a guest judge and gets the opportunity to send an act directly to the live shows with a Golden Buzzer; contestants have one last chance to impress the judges before going live for America's vote.

"NEW AMSTERDAM"

"HAPPY PLACE"

REPEAT

08/04/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Sunday) : When a NYPD officer is hit by a car in the line of duty, the hospital is turn upside down trying to save her. Meanwhile, Kapoor (Anupam Kher) and Iggy (Tyler Labine) work with a patient struggling with a previous surgery. Also starring Ryan Eggold as Max Goodwin, Janet Montgomery as Lauren Bloom, Freema Agyeman as Helen Sharpe and Jocko Sims as Floyd Reynolds.







