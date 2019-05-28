Scoop: NBC PRIMETIME SCHEDULE, 5/27-6/16

NBC PRIMETIME SCHEDULE as of: 05/28/2019 Monday May 27, 2019 - Sunday June 16, 2019:

"NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE"

"STANLEY CUP FINALS GAME #1 - ST. LOUIS BLUES @ BOSTON BRUINS"

ORIGINAL

05/27/2019 (08:00PM - 11:00PM) (Monday) :

"AMERICA'S GOT TALENT"

"AUDITIONS 1"

ORIGINAL

05/28/2019 (08:00PM - 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : Summer's #1 show, "America's Got Talent," returns with Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel joined by new judges Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough alongside new host Terry Crews. In the season premiere, variety acts of all types and contestants of all ages audition for the chance to win the $1 million prize. The Golden Buzzer is back giving five lucky acts the chance to go directly to the live shows at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to compete for America's vote.

TV-PG D, L

"SONGLAND"

"JOHN LEGEND"

ORIGINAL

05/28/2019 (10:01PM - 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : "Songland,"serves as a destination for music's biggest stars to find their next hit song. In the series premiere, undiscovered songwriters are put center stage as they pitch their original material to mega-star John Legend and a panel of chart-topping music producers. Viewers get an authentic peek into the creative process behind songwriting as three of music's most successful and sought-after writer-producers, Ryan Tedder (Adele, Taylor Swift), Ester Dean (Rihanna, Katy Perry) and Shane McAnally (Kacey Musgraves, Sam Hunt), produce the songwriters to creatively adapt their songs to perfectly fit Legend's style. One song is chosen to be recorded by Legend and released for a global audience the same night.

TV-PG

"AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR"

"LOS ANGELES CITY QUALIFIERS"

ORIGINAL

05/29/2019 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : "American Ninja Warrior" is back for season 11 with the Los Angeles Qualifying Round. Ninjas take on six challenging obstacles including two that are new this season; Walk the Plank and Spring Forward. In this season's twist to the city qualifying rounds, the two fastest finishers take on the new Power Tower for a chance to advance straight to the National Finals in Las Vegas. Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila host and Zuri Hall joins the show as the show's sideline reporter.

TV-PG

"THE INBETWEEN"

"PILOT"

ORIGINAL

05/29/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Cassie (Harriet Dyer) helps her father, Det. Tom Hackett (Paul Blackthorne) and his partner, Damien Asante (Justin Cornwell), solve a young woman's murder using her unique psychic powers. She also encounters a supernatural spirit, Ed Roven (recurring guest star, Sean Bolger), whose evil transcends time. The series also stars Anne-Marie Johnson, Cindy Luna and Chad James Buchanan.

TV-14 LV

"A.P. BIO"

"HANDCUFFED"

ORIGINAL

05/30/2019 (08:00PM - 08:30PM) (Thursday) : When he's kicked off his Harvard phone plan, Jack is offered a chance to leapfrog onto Mary's on one condition: He helps her break up with her scuzzy boyfriend. Meanwhile, Anthony becomes Durbin's right-hand man.

TV-14 DL

"A.P. BIO"

"SPECTACLE"

ORIGINAL

05/30/2019 (08:30PM - 09:00PM) (Thursday) : After his computer breaks, Jack rallies his class to win the annual Whitlock's Got Talent competition so the prize money can go towards a new laptop. Helen and Durbin put on their best tuxes to host while Mary, Stef and Michelle prepare a hand-bell routine.

TV-14 DL

"ABBY'S"

"BACKUP"

ORIGINAL

05/30/2019 (09:00PM - 09:30PM) (Thursday) : Bill offends Abby when he innocently steps in to resolve an issue with unruly customers. Meanwhile, James accidentally breaks Beth's beloved mug but refuses to confess.

TV-PG L

"ABBY'S"

"ROSIE'S BAND"

ORIGINAL

05/30/2019 (09:30PM - 10:00PM) (Thursday) : Abby finally allows Rosie's band to perform at the bar. When the band isn't exactly what Abby hoped it would be, she has trouble telling Rosie the truth.

TV-PG D

"LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT"

"HELL'S KITCHEN"

REPEAT

05/30/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Thursday) : A waitress from a trendy New York restaurant is sexually assaulted at an after-hours VIP party. Starring Mariska Hargitay, Ice T, Kelli Giddish, Peter Scanavino and Philip Winchester. Guest starring Luke Kirby (Andrew Liebowitz), Genevieve Angelson (Kayla Morgan), Jacob Pitts (ADA Hodges), Tiffany Villarin (Lizzy Walczak) and Anthony Chatmon (Darius Moore). Directed by Monica Raymund.

TV-14 D:L:V

"BLINDSPOT"

"MASTERS OF WAR 1:5 - 8"

ORIGINAL

05/31/2019 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Friday) : Dominic (Guest Star Chaske Spencer) begins to enact Madeline's (Guest Star Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio) cataclysmic scheme as the team rushes to stop him. Tensions rise as past secrets begin to unravel. Starring Sullivan Stapleton as Kurt Weller, Jaimie Alexander as Jane Doe, Rob Brown as Edgar Reade, Audrey Esparza as Tasha Zapata, Ashley Johnson as Agent Patterson and Ennis Esmer as Rich DotCom

TV-14 V

"BLINDSPOT"

"THE GANG GETS GONE"

ORIGINAL

05/31/2019 (09:00PM - 10:00PM) (Friday) : Season Four Finale

The team sets out on an international mission to stop an attack from spreading. Madeline (Guest Star Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio) attempts to turn the tables as internal conflict threatens relationships within the team. Starring Sullivan Stapleton as Kurt Weller, Jaimie Alexander as Jane Doe, Rob Brown as Edgar Reade, Audrey Esparza as Tasha Zapata, Ashley Johnson as Agent Patterson and Ennis Esmer as Rich DotCom

TV-14 V

"DATELINE NBC"

"FR2836"

ORIGINAL

05/31/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Friday) :

"SONGLAND"

"JOHN LEGEND"

REPEAT

06/01/2019 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Saturday) : "Songland,"serves as a destination for music's biggest stars to find their next hit song. In the series premiere, undiscovered songwriters are put center stage as they pitch their original material to mega-star John Legend and a panel of chart-topping music producers. Viewers get an authentic peek into the creative process behind songwriting as three of music's most successful and sought-after writer-producers, Ryan Tedder (Adele, Taylor Swift), Ester Dean (Rihanna, Katy Perry) and Shane McAnally (Kacey Musgraves, Sam Hunt), produce the songwriters to creatively adapt their songs to perfectly fit Legend's style. One song is chosen to be recorded by Legend and released for a global audience the same night.

TV-PG

"DATELINE SATURDAY NIGHT MYSTERY"

"SA2836"

ORIGINAL

06/01/2019 (09:00PM - 11:00PM) (Saturday) :

"AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR"

"LOS ANGELES CITY QUALIFIERS"

REPEAT

06/02/2019 (07:00PM - 09:00PM) (Sunday) : "American Ninja Warrior" is back for season 11 with the Los Angeles Qualifying Round. Ninjas take on six challenging obstacles including two that are new this season; Walk the Plank and Spring Forward. In this season's twist to the city qualifying rounds, the two fastest finishers take on the new Power Tower for a chance to advance straight to the National Finals in Las Vegas. Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila host and Zuri Hall joins the show as the show's sideline reporter.

TV-PG

"AMERICA'S GOT TALENT"

"AUDITIONS 1"

REPEAT

06/02/2019 (09:00PM - 11:00PM) (Sunday) : Summer's #1 show, "America's Got Talent," returns with Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel joined by new judges Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough alongside new host Terry Crews. In the season premiere, variety acts of all types and contestants of all ages audition for the chance to win the $1 million prize. The Golden Buzzer is back giving five lucky acts the chance to go directly to the live shows at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to compete for America's vote.

TV-PG D, L

"NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE"

"STANLEY CUP FINALS GAME #4 - BOSTON BRUINS @ ST. LOUIS BLUES"

ORIGINAL

06/03/2019 (08:00PM - 11:00PM) (Monday) :

"AMERICA'S GOT TALENT"

"AUDITIONS 2"

ORIGINAL

06/04/2019 (08:00PM - 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : The auditions continue with creator and executive producer Simon Cowell at the judges table alongside Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough, Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews. Variety acts of all types and contestants of all ages audition for the chance to win the $1 million prize. The Golden Buzzer is back but there are only 4 hits left for the lucky acts to go directly to the live shows at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to compete for America's vote.

TV-PG D, L

"SONGLAND"

"will.i.am"

ORIGINAL

06/04/2019 (10:01PM - 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : will.i.am comes to "Songland" to hear unknown songwriters pitch their original material to be the next hit song for the Black Eyed Peas. Three of the most successful and sought-after writer-producers in music, Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean and Shane McAnally, produce the songwriters to creatively adapt their songs to perfectly fit the Black Eyed Peas' style. One song is chosen to be recorded by the Black Eyed Peas and released for a global audience.

TV-PG L

"AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR"

"ATLANTA CITY QUALIFIERS"

ORIGINAL

06/05/2019 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : "American Ninja Warrior" heads to Atlanta for the City Qualifying Round. Notable competitors include last season's "Last Ninja Standing" Drew Drechsel and former New England Patriot Tyrone Poole who will face up to six challenging obstacles including Off the Hook and Ferris Wheel, which are new to the course this year. Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila host and Zuri Hall joins the show as sideline reporter.

TV-PG

"THE INBETWEEN"

"MADE OF STONE"

ORIGINAL

06/05/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Tom and Damien enlist Cassie's help when a mother and her young son mysteriously vanish. When suspicion turns to the woman's husband, Cassie's visions reveal a darker, more vengeful plot. Ed Roven returns with an offer for Cassie.

TV-14 V

"NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE"

"STANLEY CUP FINALS #5 - ST. LOUIS BLUES @ BOSTON BRUINS (6/6"

ORIGINAL

06/06/2019 (08:00PM - 11:00PM) (Thursday) :

"AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR"

"ATLANTA CITY QUALIFIERS"

REPEAT

06/07/2019 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Friday) : "American Ninja Warrior" heads to Atlanta for the City Qualifying Round. Notable competitors include last season's "Last Ninja Standing" Drew Drechsel and former New England Patriot Tyrone Poole who will face up to six challenging obstacles including Off the Hook and Ferris Wheel, which are new to the course this year. Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila host and Zuri Hall joins the show as sideline reporter.

TV-PG

"DATELINE NBC"

"FR2837"

ORIGINAL

06/07/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Friday) :

"SONGLAND"

"will.i.am"

REPEAT

06/08/2019 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Saturday) : will.i.am comes to "Songland" to hear unknown songwriters pitch their original material to be the next hit song for the Black Eyed Peas. Three of the most successful and sought-after writer-producers in music, Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean and Shane McAnally, produce the songwriters to creatively adapt their songs to perfectly fit the Black Eyed Peas' style. One song is chosen to be recorded by the Black Eyed Peas and released for a global audience.

TV-PG L

"DATELINE SATURDAY NIGHT MYSTERY"

"SA2837"

ORIGINAL

06/08/2019 (09:00PM - 11:00PM) (Saturday) :

"AMERICA'S GOT TALENT"

"TBA"

REPEAT

06/09/2019 (09:00PM - 11:00PM) (Sunday) :

"AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR"

"TBA"

REPEAT

06/10/2019 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Monday) :

TV-PG

"DATELINE NBC"

"MO2838"

ORIGINAL

06/10/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Monday) :

"AMERICA'S GOT TALENT"

"AUDITIONS 3"

ORIGINAL

06/11/2019 (08:00PM - 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : The auditions continue with creator and executive producer Simon Cowell at the judges table alongside Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough, Howie Mandel host Terry Crews. Variety acts of all types and contestants of all ages audition for the chance to win the $1 million prize. The Golden Buzzer is still in play and three more lucky acts have the chance to go directly to the live shows at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to compete for America's vote.

TV-PG L

"SONGLAND"

"MEGHAN TRAINOR"

ORIGINAL

06/11/2019 (10:01PM - 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : Meghan Trainor comes to "Songland" to hear unknown songwriters pitch their original material to be her next hit song. Three of the most successful and sought-after writer-producers in music, Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean and Shane McAnally, produce the songwriters to creatively adapt their songs to perfectly fit Trainor's style. One song is chosen to be recorded by Trainor and released for a global audience.

TV-PG L

"AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR"

"OKLAHOMA CITY CITY QUALIFIERS"

ORIGINAL

06/12/2019 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : "American Ninja Warrior" heads to Oklahoma City for the City Qualifying Round. Competitors will face up to six challenging obstacles including Diving Boards and Coconut Climb, which are new to the course this year. Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila host and Zuri Hall joins the show as sideline reporter.

TV-PG

"THE INBETWEEN"

"WHERE THE SHADOWS FALL"

ORIGINAL

06/12/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Cassie (Harriet Dyer) visits the hospital where Damian's (Justin Cornwell) fiancée is being treated and encounters the spirit of a young boy who needs her help. Her efforts to unravel the mystery of his death, and why he is trapped in the InBetween, lead her to world of spirits that might be more than she can handle.

TV-14 LV

"ABBY'S"

"THE FISH"

ORIGINAL

06/13/2019 (09:30PM - 10:00PM) (Thursday) : SEASON FINALE - When Bill admits to the group that he has Padres season tickets behind home plate that he lost in his divorce, the gang forces him to invite his ex-wife to the bar to reclaim the tickets.

TV-PG

"LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT"

"MEA CULPA"

REPEAT

06/13/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Thursday) : Stone (Philip Winchester) takes his own case to trial when a woman from his past accuses him of sexual assault. Also starring Mariska Hargitay, Ice T, Kelli Giddish and Peter Scanavino. Guest starring George Newbern (Dr. Al Pollack), Eddie Hargitay (Eddie Montero) and Alexandra Breckenridge (Sarah Kent). Directed by Mariska Hargitay.

TV-14 D, L, V

"AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR"

"OKLAHOMA CITY CITY QUALIFIERS"

REPEAT

06/14/2019 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Friday) : "American Ninja Warrior" heads to Oklahoma City for the City Qualifying Round. Competitors will face up to six challenging obstacles including Diving Boards and Coconut Climb, which are new to the course this year. Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila host and Zuri Hall joins the show as sideline reporter.

TV-PG

"DATELINE NBC"

"FR2838"

ORIGINAL

06/14/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Friday) :

"SONGLAND"

"MEGHAN TRAINOR"

REPEAT

06/15/2019 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Saturday) : Meghan Trainor comes to "Songland" to hear unknown songwriters pitch their original material to be her next hit song. Three of the most successful and sought-after writer-producers in music, Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean and Shane McAnally, produce the songwriters to creatively adapt their songs to perfectly fit Trainor's style. One song is chosen to be recorded by Trainor and released for a global audience.

TV-PG L

"DATELINE SATURDAY NIGHT MYSTERY"

"SA2838"

ORIGINAL

06/15/2019 (09:00PM - 11:00PM) (Saturday) :

"AMERICA'S GOT TALENT"

"AUDITIONS 2"

REPEAT

06/16/2019 (09:00PM - 11:00PM) (Sunday) : The auditions continue with creator and executive producer Simon Cowell at the judges table alongside Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough, Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews. Variety acts of all types and contestants of all ages audition for the chance to win the $1 million prize. The Golden Buzzer is back but there are only 4 hits left for the lucky acts to go directly to the live shows at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to compete for America's vote.

TV-PG D, L





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

( X Denotes Changes/Addition)