Scoop: JEOPARDY! NATIONAL COLLEGE CHAMPIONSHIP on ABC - Tuesday, February 8, 2022

Hosted by Mayim Bialik, "Jeopardy! National College Championship" is produced by Sony Pictures Television and is a multiconsecutive-night event that features 36 students from 36 colleges and universities from across the country, battling head-to-head for nine days of intense competition.

The tournament schedule is as follows:

TUESDAY, FEB. 8 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST)WEDNESDAY, FEB. 9 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST)THURSDAY, FEB. 10 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST)FRIDAY, FEB. 11 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EST)TUESDAY, FEB. 15 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST)WEDNESDAY, FEB. 16 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST)THURSDAY, FEB. 17 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST)FRIDAY, FEB. 18 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EST)TUESDAY, FEB. 22 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST)"Jeopardy! College National Championship" is executive produced by Michael Davies

