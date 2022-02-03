Scoop: JEOPARDY! NATIONAL COLLEGE CHAMPIONSHIP on ABC - Tuesday, February 8, 2022
8:00-9:00 p.m. – JEOPARDY! NATIONAL COLLEGE CHAMPIONSHIP: “Quarterfinals #1” (101) (Series Premiere)
Hosted by Mayim Bialik, "Jeopardy! National College Championship" is produced by Sony Pictures Television and is a multiconsecutive-night event that features 36 students from 36 colleges and universities from across the country, battling head-to-head for nine days of intense competition. The tournament schedule is as follows: TUESDAY, FEB. 8 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST)
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 9 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST)
THURSDAY, FEB. 10 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST)
FRIDAY, FEB. 11 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EST)
TUESDAY, FEB. 15 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST)
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 16 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST)
THURSDAY, FEB. 17 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST)
FRIDAY, FEB. 18 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EST)
TUESDAY, FEB. 22 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST)
"Jeopardy! College National Championship" is executive produced by Michael Davies Follow "Jeopardy!" (#JeopardyCollegeChampionship) on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram and @ABCNetwork Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.
Watch a promo for the new episode here:
<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/PrxSSkUgTbE" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>