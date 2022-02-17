Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: JEOPARDY! NATIONAL COLLEGE CHAMPIONSHIP on ABC - Tuesday, February 22, 2022

pixeltracker

8:00-9:00 p.m. – JEOPARDY! NATIONAL COLLEGE CHAMPIONSHIP: “The Finals” (109) (Season Finale)

Feb. 17, 2022  
Scoop: JEOPARDY! NATIONAL COLLEGE CHAMPIONSHIP on ABC - Tuesday, February 22, 2022 "Jeopardy! National College Championship" is a multiconsecutive-night event that features 36 students from 36 colleges and universities from across the country, battling head-to-head for nine days of intense competition.

Hosted by Mayim Bialik, "Jeopardy! National College Championship" is produced by Sony Pictures Television and is a multiconsecutive-night event that features 36 students from 36 colleges and universities from across the country, battling head-to-head for nine days of intense competition.

"Jeopardy! College National Championship" is executive produced by Michael Davies.


Related Articles View More TV Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Spongebob Gary Plush
Spongebob Gary Plush
Mean Girls Unisex Names Tee
Mean Girls Unisex Names Tee
The Prom Logo Face Mask
The Prom Logo Face Mask

From This Author - TV Scoop