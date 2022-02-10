Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of JEOPARDY! NATIONAL COLLEGE CHAMPIONSHIP on ABC - Tuesday, February 15, 2022
8:00-9:00 p.m. – JEOPARDY! NATIONAL COLLEGE CHAMPIONSHIP: “Quarterfinals #5” (105)
"Jeopardy! National College Championship" is a multiconsecutive-night event that features 36 students from 36 colleges and universities from across the country, battling head-to-head for nine days of intense competition.
Hosted by Mayim Bialik, "Jeopardy! National College Championship" is produced by Sony Pictures Television and is a multiconsecutive-night event that features 36 students from 36 colleges and universities from across the country, battling head-to-head for nine days of intense competition.
The tournament schedule is as follows:
TUESDAY, FEB. 8 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST)
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 9 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST)
THURSDAY, FEB. 10 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST)
FRIDAY, FEB. 11 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EST)
TUESDAY, FEB. 15 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST)
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 16 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST)
THURSDAY, FEB. 17 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST)
FRIDAY, FEB. 18 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EST)
TUESDAY, FEB. 22 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST)
"Jeopardy! College National Championship" is executive produced by Michael Davies
Watch a clip here:
Hosted by Mayim Bialik, "Jeopardy! National College Championship" is produced by Sony Pictures Television and is a multiconsecutive-night event that features 36 students from 36 colleges and universities from across the country, battling head-to-head for nine days of intense competition.
The tournament schedule is as follows:
TUESDAY, FEB. 8 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST)
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 9 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST)
THURSDAY, FEB. 10 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST)
FRIDAY, FEB. 11 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EST)
TUESDAY, FEB. 15 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST)
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 16 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST)
THURSDAY, FEB. 17 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST)
FRIDAY, FEB. 18 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EST)
TUESDAY, FEB. 22 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST)
"Jeopardy! College National Championship" is executive produced by Michael Davies
Watch a clip here: