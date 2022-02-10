Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of JEOPARDY! NATIONAL COLLEGE CHAMPIONSHIP on ABC - Tuesday, February 15, 2022

pixeltracker

8:00-9:00 p.m. – JEOPARDY! NATIONAL COLLEGE CHAMPIONSHIP: “Quarterfinals #5” (105)

Feb. 10, 2022  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of JEOPARDY! NATIONAL COLLEGE CHAMPIONSHIP on ABC - Tuesday, February 15, 2022 "Jeopardy! National College Championship" is a multiconsecutive-night event that features 36 students from 36 colleges and universities from across the country, battling head-to-head for nine days of intense competition.

Hosted by Mayim Bialik, "Jeopardy! National College Championship" is produced by Sony Pictures Television and is a multiconsecutive-night event that features 36 students from 36 colleges and universities from across the country, battling head-to-head for nine days of intense competition.

The tournament schedule is as follows:

TUESDAY, FEB. 8 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST)
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 9 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST)
THURSDAY, FEB. 10 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST)
FRIDAY, FEB. 11 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EST)
TUESDAY, FEB. 15 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST)
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 16 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST)
THURSDAY, FEB. 17 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST)
FRIDAY, FEB. 18 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EST)
TUESDAY, FEB. 22 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST)
"Jeopardy! College National Championship" is executive produced by Michael Davies

Watch a clip here:


Related Articles View More TV Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Diana Blue Logo Mug
Diana Blue Logo Mug
Jesus Christ Superstar Unisex Logo Hoodie
Jesus Christ Superstar Unisex Logo Hoodie
Girl from the North Country Natural Canvas Cork Tote Bag
Girl from the North Country Natural Canvas Cork Tote Bag

From This Author TV Scoop