Scoop: IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE on NBC - Saturday, December 24, 2022

12/24/2022 (08:00PM - 11:00PM) (Saturday)

Dec. 22, 2022  
Scoop: IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE on NBC - Saturday, December 24, 2022 NBC again presents this exclusive and special telecast of Frank Capra's 1946 holiday classic, "It's a Wonderful Life," starring James Stewart, Donna Reed and Lionel Barrymore.

The film follows the life of George Bailey (Stewart) FROM childhood to maturity in the town of Bedford Falls. On what might be his last Christmas Eve, a discouraged Bailey wants to throw his life away.

Fortunately, CLARENCE (Henry Travers), a second-class angel, is sent to show him the value of life. After CLARENCE gives Bailey a view of Bedford Falls without him, Bailey realizes how precious his life is and gets a second chance. He comes to learn that CLARENCE was right when he said, "No man is a failure who has friends."

The film, which earned Oscar nominations for best picture, director, actor and film editing, was produced and directed by Capra.



