Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GREY'S ANATOMY on ABC - Thursday, December 9, 2021
Dr. Hamilton takes his frustrations out on Meredith, so Nick gives her a chance to blow off steam by SCRUBBING IN on a surgery. Back in Seattle, Link and Jo take their kids to a fairytale theater performance that goes wrong. Bailey and Dr. Lin attend a recruitment fair in hopes of attracting more doctors to Grey Sloan but find themselves ill-prepared. Guest starring is Peter Gallagher as Dr. David Hamilton, Lynn Chen as Dr. Michelle Lin and Greg Tarzan Davis as Dr. Jordan Wright. "Today Was a Fairytale" was written by Julie Wong and directed by Debbie Allen. Watch a preview of the upcoming episode here: