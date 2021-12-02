Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GREY'S ANATOMY on ABC - Thursday, December 9, 2021

Dr. Hamilton takes his frustrations out on Meredith, so Nick gives her a chance to blow off steam by SCRUBBING IN on a surgery. Back in Seattle, Link and Jo take their kids to a fairytale theater performance that goes wrong. Bailey and Dr. Lin attend a recruitment fair in hopes of attracting more doctors to Grey Sloan but find themselves ill-prepared.

Guest starring is Peter Gallagher as Dr. David Hamilton, Lynn Chen as Dr. Michelle Lin and Greg Tarzan Davis as Dr. Jordan Wright.

"Today Was a Fairytale" was written by Julie Wong and directed by Debbie Allen.

