Scoop: GOOD MORNING AMERICA Heads to Philadelphia as a Part of Pop-Up Tour - Thursday, June 13, 2019

ABC's "Good Morning America" will broadcast live from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Thursday, June 13, to kick off a summer of pop-ups in major cities across the country. Beginning at 7 a.m. EDT, co-anchors Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan will anchor a special edition of "GMA" in front of a live audience from Eakins Oval outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art.



Throughout the morning, they will be joined by Lara Spencer and Ginger Zee as well as celebrity guests and a live performance by Philly native and music legend Patti LaBelle. Plus, an amazing dad gets an epic Father's Day surprise.



"GMA" starts its fun in Philly on Wednesday, June 12, at Citizens Bank Park where the co-anchors will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Phillies game.



The Emmy® Award-winning morning news program is anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan; and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. The morning news program airs live MONDAY-FRIDAY (7:00-9:00 a.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network.



Photo Credit: ABC News





