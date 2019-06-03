Scoop: Encore Storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAMÂ… IT'S EPIC! - Saturday, June 8, 2019

ENCORE STORYLINES FOR "THE CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC!" SATURDAY, JUNE 8:

LUCKY DOG WITH BRANDON MCMILLAN

"Geo" - After rescuing, and gaining the trust of, a terrier mix that came from an abusive and neglectful situation, Brandon works hard to prepare the dog for life with a ride-share driver who wants a canine co-pilot to join her on the road. (OAD 1/26/19)

DR. CHRIS PET VET

"Breaking and Shaking" - Chris meets a 4-year-old cockatiel named Bubbles suffering from a discolored, overgrown beak. Can he nip this problem in the bud and get Bubbles back to health? Then, Apple the pup can't stop shaking. Will emergency vet Dr. Lisa Chimes figure out the cause and get this sweet girl into a forever home? (OAD 1/26/19)

THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION

"Inside Out Helmet" - Host Mo Rocca shows us the soft on the outside football helmet that's changing the game of safety; the earbuds that focus on listening to who's in front of you; how 3D printing is building bridges; and, how a museum keeps track of, and decides what to display. (OAD 1/26/19)

HOPE IN THE WILD

"Learning to Fly" - Dr. Barry surgically repairs a rare owl's broken wing, and Hope's team rescues a grey seal with pneumonia. (OAD 01/26/19)

TAILS OF VALOR

"The Lab-rynth" - A horse becomes the rock that a little girl with Asperger's needs to thrive outside of her comfort zone. Then, a black lab helps a young boy with special needs break out of his shell, and break out his smile. (OAD 2/23/19)

THE INSPECTORS

"Mother Nature" - After a hurricane hits the Gulf Coast, scammers start to circle a small town in Alabama. This hits home for the Inspectors, when one of their own becomes a victim. Meanwhile, Veronica starts to date a know-it-all trivia host, and enlists Preston to help her with her relationship. But is it too soon after their own breakup for Preston to give Veronica dating advice? (OAD 1/26/19)

